Cascade PTO

Offered by

Cascade PTO

About this shop

Cascade Snack Shack

Chips and Granola item
Chips and Granola
$1

A variety of chips that include Doritos, Cheetos, Takis, Lays, Ruffles, granola and so many more to choose from.

Water item
Water
$1

Plain water.

Sports Drinks and Sparkling Water item
Sports Drinks and Sparkling Water item
Sports Drinks and Sparkling Water
$2

Sparkling Water, Gatorade, Prime in a variety of flavors.

King Size Candy Bars item
King Size Candy Bars
$3

A variety of King-sized candy bars that include KitKat, Reese's peanut butter cups, and so much more. Occasionally supplies run out.

Candy Bars item
Candy Bars item
Candy Bars
$2

A variety of regular sized candy bars including Snickers, Twix, M&M's, Skittles, and more. Occasionally supplies run out.

Brownies and Sweet Tart Ropes item
Brownies and Sweet Tart Ropes item
Brownies and Sweet Tart Ropes item
Brownies and Sweet Tart Ropes
$1

Brownies, Sweet Tart Rope, Nerds Rope, assorted candy for $1.

Lollipops and Fun Size Candy Bars (2) item
Lollipops and Fun Size Candy Bars (2) item
Lollipops and Fun Size Candy Bars (2)
$1

Carmel Apple, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, etc. 2 for $1

Small Candy (4) item
Small Candy (4)
$1

Jolly Ranchers, Life Savers, Mints, Smarties, Dum Dums, and more. 4 for $1

Candy Bags item
Candy Bags item
Candy Bags item
Candy Bags
$3

Larger bags of gummy candy including but not limited to Shaq-a-licous, Twin Snakes and Trolli.

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