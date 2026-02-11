Cascade Snack Shack

About this shop
A variety of chips that include Doritos, Cheetos, Takis, Lays, Ruffles, granola and so many more to choose from.
Plain water.
Sparkling Water, Gatorade, Prime in a variety of flavors.
A variety of King-sized candy bars that include KitKat, Reese's peanut butter cups, and so much more. Occasionally supplies run out.
A variety of regular sized candy bars including Snickers, Twix, M&M's, Skittles, and more. Occasionally supplies run out.
Brownies, Sweet Tart Rope, Nerds Rope, assorted candy for $1.
Carmel Apple, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, etc. 2 for $1
Jolly Ranchers, Life Savers, Mints, Smarties, Dum Dums, and more. 4 for $1
Larger bags of gummy candy including but not limited to Shaq-a-licous, Twin Snakes and Trolli.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!