Cascadia Cat Club Canadian Summary Form March 2026

2-days for 1 entry in 1 double space
$106.25
2-days for 2 entries in 1 double space
$153
2-days for 2 entries in 2 double spaces
$182.75
2-days for 3 entries in 2 double spaces
$208.25
2-days for 4 entries in 2 double spaces
$238
2-days Junior Exhibitor 1 cat in 1 double
$75

Child must be registered as a Junior with TICA to get this discount. Other kids wanting to participate may, with a full priced entry.

2-day additional kitten in existing space
$34
1-day for 1 entry in 1 double space
$59.50
1-day for 2 entries in 1 double space
$93.50
1-day for 3 entries in 2 double spaces
$153
1-day for 4 entries in 2 double spaces
$187
1-day additional kitten in existing space
$34
Double sized groom space
$45

Groom spaces are 24 x 48 inches. You may order more than one.

End of aisle benching for non handicapped
$25
Printed Catalog
$15

An electronic color catalog will be sent out the Thursday before the show. A printed catalog is two sided and in black and white.

Full Show Sponsorship
$100

This includes a color ad in the color catalog, on the website, and on facebook. Your name will be included on a sponsor list in each ring. The entry clerk will contact you for media and content.

Ring Sponsorship
$25

This includes a smaller color ad in the color catalog and on the website. Your name will be included on the ring sponsor list for the ring you specify. The entry clerk will contact you for media, content and desired ring.

Hospitality Sponsorship
$50

This includes a color ad in the color catalog and on the website. Your name will be included on a sponsor list in each ring. The entry clerk will contact you for media and content. These funds pay for judges , clerks, and stewards lunches.

Regional Donation
$2

Add quantities of multiples of $2 to match desired donation amount. These funds will be sent to the Regional Treasurer.

Add a donation for Cascadia Cat Club

$

