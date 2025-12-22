Cascadia Cat Club US Summary Form March 21-22, 2026

Offered by
Child must be registered as a Junior with TICA to get this discount. Other kids wanting to participate may, with a full priced entry.
Groom spaces are 24 x 48 inches. You may order more than one.
An electronic color catalog will be sent out the Thursday before the show. A printed catalog is two sided and in black and white.
This includes a color ad in the color catalog, on the website, and on facebook. Your name will be included on a sponsor list in each ring. The entry clerk will contact you for media and content.
This includes a smaller color ad in the color catalog and on the website. Your name will be included on the ring sponsor list for the ring you specify. The entry clerk will contact you for media, content and desired ring.
This includes a color ad in the color catalog and on the website. Your name will be included on a sponsor list in each ring. The entry clerk will contact you for media and content. These funds pay for judges , clerks, and stewards lunches.
Add quantities of multiples of $2 to match desired donation amount. These funds will be sent to the Regional Treasurer.
Vendors sign up here, space includes one round table and chair. You may bring your own tables if round does not suit your needs.
