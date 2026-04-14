Cascadia School's Spring Social FUNdraiser! 2026

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The Circles of Life 12 x 10 print on art archival paper.
Field of Pinwheels 12 x 10 print on art archival paper.
The Illusion of Hexagons 10 x 12 print on art archival paper.
Rainbow Star 10 x 12 print on art archival paper.
Rainbow Rhombi 10 x 12 print on art archival paper.
The Squangle Lisa 10 x 12 print on art archival paper.
A single print containing each classroom's masterpiece. 24 x 20 print on art archival paper.
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