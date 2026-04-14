Cascadia School

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Cascadia School

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Cascadia School's Spring Social FUNdraiser! 2026

Cedar Classroom Art Print item
Cedar Classroom Art Print
$50

The Circles of Life 12 x 10 print on art archival paper.

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Huckleberry Classroom Art Print item
Huckleberry Classroom Art Print
$50

Field of Pinwheels 12 x 10 print on art archival paper.

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Larkspur Classroom Art Print item
Larkspur Classroom Art Print
$50

The Illusion of Hexagons 10 x 12 print on art archival paper.

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Lupine Classroom Art Print item
Lupine Classroom Art Print
$50

Rainbow Star 10 x 12 print on art archival paper.

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Trillium Classroom Art Print item
Trillium Classroom Art Print
$50

Rainbow Rhombi 10 x 12 print on art archival paper.

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Willow Classroom Art Print item
Willow Classroom Art Print
$50

The Squangle Lisa 10 x 12 print on art archival paper.

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Whole School Collage Collaboration item
Whole School Collage Collaboration
$75

A single print containing each classroom's masterpiece. 24 x 20 print on art archival paper.

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