Cascadia Wild Classes 2026

Surviving in the Wild: Gear, strategies, and concepts
$75

When: Sunday, April 12, 1:00-5:00pm
Where: Leaven Community Center

Wild Plant Foraging
$150

​When: Sunday, May 17, 10:00am-4:00pm
Where: Mt Hood National Forest

Understanding Fire: How to build fire in any weather
$150

When: Saturday, June 6, 10:00am-4:00pm
Where: Mt Hood National Forest

Survival shelters: Modern and primitive shelter building
$150

​When: Saturday, July 11, 10:00am-4:00pm
Where: Mt Hood National Forest

Wet weather survival: ​Fire, shelter, water, and fire cooker
$150

​When: Sunday, November 1, 10:00am-4:00pm
Where: Mt Hood National Forest

Survival Skills Package: all 5 classes
$625

Save $50 when you register for the series.

