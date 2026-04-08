36th Annual Unity Banquet Silent Auction

Have you ever wanted to have a delicious burger named after you? Did you ever imagine that it would possible at a popular Downtown restaurant!?!





If you bid on this item (valued at $400), not only will you receive the swag seen here today (Adjustable Cap, Two Tee-Shirts, and a $50 gift card) you will have also won the opportunity to create your own burger, name it whatever you want, "within reason"... and receive that burger for free for up to a month, beginning May 1!

(1 burger per day, per visit)





To activate the promotion we will put you in contact with the Founder of Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (R.A.K.E) Ricky Smith, who was kind enough to donate this opportunity to us! [email protected]





Lastly, Every meal that someone buys from Something Good Social Kitchen helps someone in need. Convincing your friends and loved ones to try your creation becomes a part of the larger gift and embodies "Our Common Thread" as a theme.





Enjoy!