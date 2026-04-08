36th Annual Unity Banquet Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Have you ever wanted to have a delicious burger named after you? Did you ever imagine that it would possible at a popular Downtown restaurant!?!
If you bid on this item (valued at $400), not only will you receive the swag seen here today (Adjustable Cap, Two Tee-Shirts, and a $50 gift card) you will have also won the opportunity to create your own burger, name it whatever you want, "within reason"... and receive that burger for free for up to a month, beginning May 1!
(1 burger per day, per visit)
To activate the promotion we will put you in contact with the Founder of Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (R.A.K.E) Ricky Smith, who was kind enough to donate this opportunity to us! [email protected]
Lastly, Every meal that someone buys from Something Good Social Kitchen helps someone in need. Convincing your friends and loved ones to try your creation becomes a part of the larger gift and embodies "Our Common Thread" as a theme.
Enjoy!
Starting bid
Are you looking to improve your garden and enjoy some natural goodies?
Check out this garden themed basket featuring garden tools, a large plant pot, and various seeds ranging from spicy peppers to wildflowers, herbs, cucumbers and even tomatoes.
This item includes a variety of sweet treats! Fresh honey, Malley’s chocolates, a guava blossom candle, but wait there's more...
You will also receive a $25 Walmart gift card for anything else you might desire this spring!
This basket is valued at $225.
Happy Bidding!
Starting bid
The Cleveland Guardians were kind enough to "Pitch in" with a special Prize Pack reserved for only the most loyal of fans!
Included in this bag full of swag:
Multicultural Guardians memorabilia (Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Black Excellence, and Latin logo) and some other unique keepsakes, including magnets, pins, wristbands, stickers, and more...
A mini foam finger, mini foam baseball, key chains, and more...
A Larry Doby bobblehead
A Cleveland Buckeyes hat (former Negro League team)
A Cleveland Buckeyes t-shirt
A Latin logo jersey
An autographed photo of Bo Naylor
This bag of swag is valued at $300
Happy Bidding!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!