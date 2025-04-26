The Center for Animal Health and Welfare
Cash & Gift Card Bingo
300 Cherry St
Coplay, PA 18037, USA
Additional Game Boards
$10
1 pack of extra game boards for 20 regular games
Special Game Boards
$10
1 pack of game boards for 5 special games
Raffle Tickets
$10
1 sheet of 20 raffle tickets.
Raffle Ticket Bundle
$20
3 sheets of raffle tickets (20 tickets per sheet).
Regular Game Sponsorship
$50
Help us help more pets by sponsoring a game of Bingo.
Special Game Sponsorship
$100
Help us help more pets by sponsoring a game of Bingo.
