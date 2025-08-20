LACKAWANNA BLIND ASSOCIATION - CASH BINGO

501 E Drinker St

Dunmore, PA 18512, USA

General Admission
$25

Pre-sale price for one general admission.


$30 at the door.

Event Sponsor
$3,000

Signage at event; recognition at event; social media and website recognition; recognition on our daily Radio Reading Broadcast; 4 complimentary guests.

Game Sponsor
$100

Your name or business will be recognized during one of our 16 cash bingo games.

Raffle Prize donation
free

We welcome items such as gift baskets, merchandise, or services to be raffled during the event.


Preferably valued at $50.00.

Must be received no later than October 24, 2025

Gift Card Donation
free

We welcome items such as gift baskets, merchandise, or services to be raffled during the event.


Preferably valued at $25.00

