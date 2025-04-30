Cash Contributions for Regatta Tent Signup

It takes a lot to run the chuckwagon! From the essentials (propane, silverware, hay, sternos, ice etc) to the food menu that helps fuel our athletes and their friends and families. Please consider contributing. Thanks!
It takes a lot to run the chuckwagon! From the essentials (propane, silverware, hay, sternos, ice etc) to the food menu that helps fuel our athletes and their friends and families. Please consider contributing. Thanks!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!