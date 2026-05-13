Cash Raffle

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About this raffle
Raffle #2026-03
500 chances available at $20 per chance.
One ticket purchase will get you 20 chances to win!
Rules for the raffle:
1: Must be 18 years of age or older to purchase chances.
2: Photo identification is required at time of prize pick up.
3: Prize and entry fees are forfeited if unable to meet rules 1 and 2.
4: Drawing will take place LIVE on Facebook.
5. Winner must arrange prize pick up in person at the Clymer Hose Fire Department in Sabinsville.
* Clymer Hose reserves the right to refund entry fees or pull ticket sales early if sales halt*
* Winner has 30 days from the time of notification to receive their prize or it becomes the property of the Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Co. *
Good luck everyone and thank you for your support!
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