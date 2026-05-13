Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Company

Hosted by

Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Company

About this raffle

Cash Raffle

20 chances of winning
$20

Raffle #2026-03


500 chances available at $20 per chance. 

One ticket purchase will get you 20 chances to win!


Rules for the raffle:


1: Must be 18 years of age or older to purchase chances.


2: Photo identification is required at time of prize pick up.


3: Prize and entry fees are forfeited if unable to meet rules 1 and 2. 


4: Drawing will take place LIVE on Facebook. 

5. Winner must arrange prize pick up in person at the Clymer Hose Fire Department in Sabinsville. 


*  Clymer Hose reserves the right to refund entry fees or pull ticket sales early if sales halt*


* Winner has 30 days from the time of notification to receive their prize or it becomes the property of the Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Co. *


Good luck everyone and thank you for your support!



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