Cash Raffle

Raffle #2026-03





500 chances available at $20 per chance.

One ticket purchase will get you 20 chances to win!





Rules for the raffle:





1: Must be 18 years of age or older to purchase chances.





2: Photo identification is required at time of prize pick up.





3: Prize and entry fees are forfeited if unable to meet rules 1 and 2.





4: Drawing will take place LIVE on Facebook.

5. Winner must arrange prize pick up in person at the Clymer Hose Fire Department in Sabinsville.





* Clymer Hose reserves the right to refund entry fees or pull ticket sales early if sales halt*





* Winner has 30 days from the time of notification to receive their prize or it becomes the property of the Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Co. *





Good luck everyone and thank you for your support!







