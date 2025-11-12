Hosted by

Natural History Museum of Wyoming Inc

About this event

Silent Auction Items 2025

1809 Sugarland Dr

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Basket #1 item
Basket #1
$230

Packout

Bottle Sour Apple Fire Ball

Mint Bar Hat

Basket #2 item
Basket #2
$550

Diplomystus Plate

Basket #3 item
Basket #3
$650

Diamond Necklace

Basket #4 item
Basket #4
$250

Original Drawing and Card Set

Basket #5 item
Basket #5
$100

Kids Dinosaur Themed W/ Pterodactyl Warmie

Basket #6 item
Basket #6
$125

Highland Cows

Basket #7 item
Basket #7
$100

Black Mountain Coffee

Jameson Irish whiskey

Museum Mugs

Coffee Scoop

Basket #8 item
Basket #8
$150

Charcuterie Board

Wisconsin Cheese

Moscato

Dino Dreams Book

Basket #9 item
Basket #9
$480

Dino Bolo Tie

Basket #10 item
Basket #10
$250

Hancocks Reserve Bourbon

Basket #11 item
Basket #11
$300

Nature's Collection and Small Fish Fossil

Basket #12 item
Basket #12
$305

Wyoming Reclaimed Vase

Sheridan Poster

Hubel Turquoise Ring

Basket #13 item
Basket #13
$85

Surf Wyoming Stickers and Cap

LMNT Water Bottle

Gourmet Nuts


Basket #14 item
Basket #14
$90

Fair Trade Basket

White Zinfandel

Christmas Center Piece

Basket #15 item
Basket #15
$190

Earrings

Skull

$50 Jackalope Ranch

Basket #16 item
Basket #16
$150

King Ropes Basket

Mug

$50 Gift Card

Basket #17 item
Basket #17
$800

14 K Moonstone Earrings

Basket #18 item
Basket #18
$400

Green River Framed Fish

Basket #19 item
Basket #19
$80

Sourdough themed

Jack Daniels Blackberry Whiskey

Dino Dreams Book

Basket #20 item
Basket #20
$80

Buffalo Watercolor Print

Mug

$50 Gift card

Basket #21 item
Basket #21
$110

1885 Morgan Silver Dollar

$50 Gift Card

Crown Royal Chocolate Whiskey

Basket #22 item
Basket #22
$120

Earrings

Nickel Box

River Run Whiskey

Basket #23 item
Basket #23
$200

Longmire Basket W/ signed Book

Basket #24 item
Basket #24
$70

Coffee and Hat Basket

$50 Gift Card

Basket #25 item
Basket #25
$100

Three Pieces of Jewelry from Chansutt Pearls

Basket #26 item
Basket #26
$1,000

Private Concert W Cruisin Lite

One Hour

Basket #27 item
Basket #27
$120

Christmas Porch Decor

Basket #28 item
Basket #28
$310

Camping Weekend

Smores Basket

Item #29 item
Item #29
$70

Black Tooth Brew Basket

Item #30 item
Item #30
$100

Buffalo Trace Basket

Item #31 item
Item #31
$70

Lux Travel Bag

Item #32 item
Item #32
$150

2023 Green Bay Packer Signed Team Ball

Item #33 item
Item #33
$50

Stegosaurus Stuffed Animal

Hand Crafted Copper Tree
$130
Item #34 item
Item #34
$130

Hand Crafted Tree

Wyoming Wine

Item #35 item
Item #35
$70

Handcrafted Trucker Hat

Two $50 Gift Cert.

Item #36 item
Item #36
$50

USA Goodie Basket

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