Silent Auction Items 2025

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About this event
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Packout
Bottle Sour Apple Fire Ball
Mint Bar Hat
Diplomystus Plate
Diamond Necklace
Original Drawing and Card Set
Kids Dinosaur Themed W/ Pterodactyl Warmie
Highland Cows
Black Mountain Coffee
Jameson Irish whiskey
Museum Mugs
Coffee Scoop
Charcuterie Board
Wisconsin Cheese
Moscato
Dino Dreams Book
Dino Bolo Tie
Hancocks Reserve Bourbon
Nature's Collection and Small Fish Fossil
Wyoming Reclaimed Vase
Sheridan Poster
Hubel Turquoise Ring
Surf Wyoming Stickers and Cap
LMNT Water Bottle
Gourmet Nuts
Fair Trade Basket
White Zinfandel
Christmas Center Piece
Earrings
Skull
$50 Jackalope Ranch
King Ropes Basket
Mug
$50 Gift Card
14 K Moonstone Earrings
Green River Framed Fish
Sourdough themed
Jack Daniels Blackberry Whiskey
Dino Dreams Book
Buffalo Watercolor Print
Mug
$50 Gift card
1885 Morgan Silver Dollar
$50 Gift Card
Crown Royal Chocolate Whiskey
Earrings
Nickel Box
River Run Whiskey
Longmire Basket W/ signed Book
Coffee and Hat Basket
$50 Gift Card
Three Pieces of Jewelry from Chansutt Pearls
Private Concert W Cruisin Lite
One Hour
Christmas Porch Decor
Camping Weekend
Smores Basket
Black Tooth Brew Basket
Buffalo Trace Basket
Lux Travel Bag
2023 Green Bay Packer Signed Team Ball
Stegosaurus Stuffed Animal
Hand Crafted Tree
Wyoming Wine
Handcrafted Trucker Hat
Two $50 Gift Cert.
USA Goodie Basket
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