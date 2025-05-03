Cash Writings of Taylor County Florida

This book is dedicated to the Cash families and people of Taylor County, Florida. William Thomas Cash wrote about the people and communities of this coastal county in the hope and thought that some portions of their wisdom, ingenuity, and individuality would remain long after to touch us all. We have done our best to collect what we could of the past traditions that W. T. Cash preserved. These traditions are to be treasured, now and forever! Although just a small part of the heritage of the life and times of Taylor County, this book is a reflection of the way life was then and what it has become today. As William Thomas Cash wrote, "WE THINK TAYLOR COUNTY IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO LIVE IN. IT IS SURROUNDED BY TREES, RIVERS AND GOOD PEOPLE."

