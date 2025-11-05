Casineras Winter Classes

Hosted by
Cha Cha Cha class with Ava. 1 hour to learn the steps and 30 mins for filming it. Filming is optional.
Video attire: Something purple.
Timba solo steps class with Andrea. 1 hour to learn the steps and 30 mins for filming it. Filming is optional.
Video attire: Something red.
Son solo steps with Alexa. 1 hour to learn the steps and 30 mins for filming it. Filming is optional.
Video attire: Something white
1 hr to learn the basics or Rueda. Geared toward people who are new to Rueda or learning a new role in Rueda.
