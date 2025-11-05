Hosted by

Ville Casineras Co

Casineras Winter Classes

1860 Mellwood Ave

Louisville, KY 40206, USA

Sat Nov 22 @ 3pm - Cha Cha Cha Challenge
$10

Cha Cha Cha class with Ava. 1 hour to learn the steps and 30 mins for filming it. Filming is optional.

Video attire: Something purple.

Sun Dec 7 @ 3pm - Timba Challenge
$10

Timba solo steps class with Andrea. 1 hour to learn the steps and 30 mins for filming it. Filming is optional.

Video attire: Something red.

Sat Dec 20 @ 3pm - Son Suelta Challenge
$10

Son solo steps with Alexa. 1 hour to learn the steps and 30 mins for filming it. Filming is optional.

Video attire: Something white

Sun Jan 4 @ 3pm - Rueda Crash Course
$10

1 hr to learn the basics or Rueda. Geared toward people who are new to Rueda or learning a new role in Rueda.

