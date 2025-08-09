Casino Gala Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in a luxurious assortment of gourmet delights with this beautifully arranged wicker basket. Featuring three premium wines—Honey Strong, Franciscan Estate, and Napa Ridge—alongside Rustic Bakery crackers, Artichoke Tomato Bruschetta, The Evoy Ranch olives, and other savory treats, this basket is perfect for any special occasion or celebration.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience the perfect blend of power and portability with this sleek Apple iPad. Featuring a stunning Retina display, powerful performance, and all-day battery life, it’s ideal for work, creativity, and entertainment on the go. Whether you're browsing, streaming, or sketching, this iPad is your ultimate digital companion.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Here’s your chance to enjoy a special one-on-one lunch with the school’s principal! Whether you're a student eager to share ideas, a parent with a passion for education, or simply curious about what goes on behind the scenes, this unique experience offers great conversation, insight, and a delicious meal. A memorable opportunity to connect, ask questions, and enjoy quality time with our school’s inspiring leader.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing