17th Annual Casino Knight

3460 Centreville Rd

Chantilly, VA 20151, USA

Early Bird
$45
Available until Jan 4

Early Bird


Grants entry to the event which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.


Zeffy will ask for an optional donation to their platform with your ticket purchase. Zeffy is a free platform and funds their development through these donations. It starts with a default option, which you can switch to custom and enter any amount including $0.

General Admission
$60

Grants entry to the event which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.


Family Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants entry to the event for 2 individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.

Family name displayed in Event Program.


Black Jack Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.


A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest

Business Logo at Table

Recognition in Event Program

Logo Displayed on Event Signage

Verbal Recognition at Event

Optional: Be the Dealer! (Training Included)



Texas Hold'em Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.


A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest

Business Logo at Table

Recognition in Event Program

Logo Displayed on Event Signage

Verbal Recognition at Event

Optional: Be the Dealer! (Training Included)



Craps Table Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.


A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest

Business Logo at Table

Recognition in Event Program

Logo Displayed on Event Signage

Verbal Recognition at Event



Roulette Table Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.


A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest

Business Logo at Table

Recognition in Event Program

Logo Displayed on Event Signage

Verbal Recognition at Event



Food Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.


A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest

Business Logo at hors d'oeuvres tables

Recognition in Event Program

Logo Displayed on Event Signage

Verbal Recognition at Event



Drink/Bar Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.


A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest

Business Logo at bar

Recognition in Event Program

Logo Displayed on Event Signage

Verbal Recognition at Event



Event Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grants entry to the event for Four individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.


A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest

Banner featuring Business Logo Displayed at Event

Poker Chip Cups with Business Logo

Business Logo at Table

Recognition in Event Program

Logo Displayed on Event Signage

Verbal Recognition at Event

Optional: Be the Dealer! (Training Included)



