17th Annual Casino Knight

Early Bird
Grants entry to the event which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
Zeffy will ask for an optional donation to their platform with your ticket purchase. Zeffy is a free platform and funds their development through these donations. It starts with a default option, which you can switch to custom and enter any amount including $0.
Grants entry to the event which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
Zeffy will ask for an optional donation to their platform with your ticket purchase. Zeffy is a free platform and funds their development through these donations. It starts with a default option, which you can switch to custom and enter any amount including $0.
Grants entry to the event for 2 individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
Family name displayed in Event Program.
Zeffy will ask for an optional donation to their platform with your ticket purchase. Zeffy is a free platform and funds their development through these donations. It starts with a default option, which you can switch to custom and enter any amount including $0.
Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest
Business Logo at Table
Recognition in Event Program
Logo Displayed on Event Signage
Verbal Recognition at Event
Optional: Be the Dealer! (Training Included)
Zeffy will ask for an optional donation to their platform with your ticket purchase. Zeffy is a free platform and funds their development through these donations. It starts with a default option, which you can switch to custom and enter any amount including $0.
Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest
Business Logo at Table
Recognition in Event Program
Logo Displayed on Event Signage
Verbal Recognition at Event
Optional: Be the Dealer! (Training Included)
Zeffy will ask for an optional donation to their platform with your ticket purchase. Zeffy is a free platform and funds their development through these donations. It starts with a default option, which you can switch to custom and enter any amount including $0.
Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest
Business Logo at Table
Recognition in Event Program
Logo Displayed on Event Signage
Verbal Recognition at Event
Zeffy will ask for an optional donation to their platform with your ticket purchase. Zeffy is a free platform and funds their development through these donations. It starts with a default option, which you can switch to custom and enter any amount including $0.
Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest
Business Logo at Table
Recognition in Event Program
Logo Displayed on Event Signage
Verbal Recognition at Event
Zeffy will ask for an optional donation to their platform with your ticket purchase. Zeffy is a free platform and funds their development through these donations. It starts with a default option, which you can switch to custom and enter any amount including $0.
Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest
Business Logo at hors d'oeuvres tables
Recognition in Event Program
Logo Displayed on Event Signage
Verbal Recognition at Event
Zeffy will ask for an optional donation to their platform with your ticket purchase. Zeffy is a free platform and funds their development through these donations. It starts with a default option, which you can switch to custom and enter any amount including $0.
Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest
Business Logo at bar
Recognition in Event Program
Logo Displayed on Event Signage
Verbal Recognition at Event
Zeffy will ask for an optional donation to their platform with your ticket purchase. Zeffy is a free platform and funds their development through these donations. It starts with a default option, which you can switch to custom and enter any amount including $0.
Grants entry to the event for Four individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest
Banner featuring Business Logo Displayed at Event
Poker Chip Cups with Business Logo
Business Logo at Table
Recognition in Event Program
Logo Displayed on Event Signage
Verbal Recognition at Event
Optional: Be the Dealer! (Training Included)
Zeffy will ask for an optional donation to their platform with your ticket purchase. Zeffy is a free platform and funds their development through these donations. It starts with a default option, which you can switch to custom and enter any amount including $0.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!