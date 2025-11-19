17th Annual Casino Knight

Grants entry to the event for Two individuals which includes cocktail hour, $500 funny money, open bar, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.





A champagne or Whiskey flight for each guest

Business Logo at Table

Recognition in Event Program

Logo Displayed on Event Signage

Verbal Recognition at Event

Optional: Be the Dealer! (Training Included)









Zeffy will ask for an optional donation to their platform with your ticket purchase. Zeffy is a free platform and funds their development through these donations. It starts with a default option, which you can switch to custom and enter any amount including $0.