Casino Night 2025

9849 US-82

Whitesboro, TX 76273, USA

Table Admission
$850
Table Admission gives you 10 tickets plus your own reserved table—so you and your friends can sit together and make the most of the event. The perfect way to upgrade your night out!

General Admission
$85

General Admission includes entry to the event, dinner, casino-style gaming, and access to the open bar—everything you need for a fun night out!

Jackpot Sponsorship
$1,500
Get the VIP package with our Jackpot Sponsorship! This sponsorship level offers -

  • 1 reserved table (8 Event Tickets)
  • A full-page ad in the event program
  • Prominent signage at the CRAPS table
  • Logo placement at the check-in area and on the Main Stage
  • Social media recognition
  • 8 merchandise tickets for exclusive items at the merch table
Royal Flush Sponsorship
$1,250
Get the Royal Flush Sponsorship! This sponsorship level offers -

  • 1 reserved table (8 Event Tickets)
  • A 1/2 page ad in the event program
  • Logo placement on the Main Stage
  • Social media recognition
  • 4 merchandise tickets for exclusive items at the merch table
Full House Sponsorship
$1,000
Get the Full House Sponsorship! This sponsorship level offers -

  • 1 reserved table (8 Event Tickets)
  • A 1/4-page ad in the event program
  • Logo placement on the Main Stage
  • Social media recognition
