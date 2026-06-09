Cornerstone Community Action Agency

Hosted by

Cornerstone Community Action Agency

About this event

Casino Night 2026

Doss Heritage Center 1400 Texas Dr

Weatherford, TX 76086, USA

Player
$50

Includes admission to Casino Night, $10,000 in gaming money, appetizers and snacks, complimentary soft drinks and water, one door prize entry at check-in, the opportunity to earn additional raffle prize entries based on winnings, and access to the silent auction. Beer and wine available for purchase.

High Roller
$75

Includes admission to Casino Night, $30,000 in gaming money, appetizers and snacks, complimentary soft drinks and water, one door prize entry at check-in, the opportunity for additional raffle prize entries based on winnings, and full access to the silent auction. Beer and wine available for purchase.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!