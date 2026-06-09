Casino Night 2026

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Weatherford, TX 76086, USA
Includes admission to Casino Night, $10,000 in gaming money, appetizers and snacks, complimentary soft drinks and water, one door prize entry at check-in, the opportunity to earn additional raffle prize entries based on winnings, and access to the silent auction. Beer and wine available for purchase.
Includes admission to Casino Night, $30,000 in gaming money, appetizers and snacks, complimentary soft drinks and water, one door prize entry at check-in, the opportunity for additional raffle prize entries based on winnings, and full access to the silent auction. Beer and wine available for purchase.
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