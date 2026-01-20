Casino Night 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Players will make a $2,500 donation to receive $2,500 in casino chips, with the opportunity to purchase additional chips during a limited buy-back window. When the tables close, players will select prizes based on their final chip totals—highest chip count earns first pick, followed by the remaining players in descending order.
Guests who choose not to play are welcome to attend with a $200 entry fee. If a guest decides to join the game during the event, they may do so at the standard $2,500 buy-in, with the $200 entry fee applied toward the buy-in. Please note that players who enter the game later in the evening may be at a competitive disadvantage due to reduced play time.
