Casino Night 2026

Casino Night 2026

Miami Seaplane Base

1000 MacArthur Cswy, Miami, FL 33132, USA

Player Buy In
$2,500

Players will make a $2,500 donation to receive $2,500 in casino chips, with the opportunity to purchase additional chips during a limited buy-back window. When the tables close, players will select prizes based on their final chip totals—highest chip count earns first pick, followed by the remaining players in descending order.

Host a Table
$15,000
  • Exclusive reserved Blackjack table for the evening
  • Ability to invite 5–7 guests to sit and play at the table with complimentary entry for all guests
  • Food and top-shelf drinks included for the entire group
  • VIP table signage featuring sponsor or host name
  • Premium recognition throughout the event
  • Recognition on Education Rocks digital platforms post-event
General Admission
$200

Guests who choose not to play are welcome to attend with a $200 entry fee. If a guest decides to join the game during the event, they may do so at the standard $2,500 buy-in, with the $200 entry fee applied toward the buy-in. Please note that players who enter the game later in the evening may be at a competitive disadvantage due to reduced play time.

