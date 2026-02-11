DEAFBLIND AND DEAF DISABLED CHILDREN OF TOMORROW INC

Hosted by

DEAFBLIND AND DEAF DISABLED CHILDREN OF TOMORROW INC

About this event

Casino Night 2026

318 W 39th St

New York, NY 10018, USA

Casino Night Ticket with One Beverage
$75

Includes food, water, soft drinks and one beverage ticket.

Basket Raffle Tickets – 3 Sheets (30 Tickets)
$50

3 Sheets (30 Tickets + 3 Door Prize Tickets)
More chances to win!

Basket Raffle Tickets -Sheet of 10
$20

10 tickets for our exciting raffle baskets
Plus one bonus ticket for the exclusive door prize drawing

1 Bingo Card - SUPER BINGO
$10
1 Bingo Card - Regular Game
$5
Poker & Black Jack Chips - 16 chips
$25
Drink Ticket
$7

Beer/Wine/Alcoholic Beverages

Donate a Ticket
$75

Can’t make it to Casino Night 2026? You can still make a difference!

Purchase a Community Ticket to sponsor a parent, guardian, educator, or community member who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend.

Add a donation for DEAFBLIND AND DEAF DISABLED CHILDREN OF TOMORROW INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!