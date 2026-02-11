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About this event
Includes food, water, soft drinks and one beverage ticket.
3 Sheets (30 Tickets + 3 Door Prize Tickets)
More chances to win!
10 tickets for our exciting raffle baskets
Plus one bonus ticket for the exclusive door prize drawing
Beer/Wine/Alcoholic Beverages
Can’t make it to Casino Night 2026? You can still make a difference!
Purchase a Community Ticket to sponsor a parent, guardian, educator, or community member who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!