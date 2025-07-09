Hearts Of Gold Inc

Hearts Of Gold Inc

About this event

Casino Night

TTH Vintage Boutique

40 W 25th St, New York, NY 10010, USA

Table Stakes
$50

Get me to the tables!


Includes 1x Drink Ticket and 4x Entries to Play.


Note: Entries to play can be traded for drink + raffle tickets.

High Roller
$100

In the words of Ice-T, “you think you got it goin on, right?”


Includes 3x Drink Tickets and 10x Entries to Play.


Note: Entries to play can be traded for drink + raffle tickets.

[VIP] Dealer's Reserve
$250

Dealer’s luck: you’ve reserved your spot for a special tasting experience.


Includes unlimited drinks, table service, a special reserve wine tasting and 20x Entries to Play.


Note: Entries to play can be traded for drink + raffle tickets.

CHIPS - $20
$20

$250 Play Money OR 2 Drink Tickets OR 2 Raffle Tickets

CHIPS - $40
$40

$500 Play Money OR 4 Drink Tickets OR 4 Raffle Tickets

CHIPS - $50
$50

$600 Play Money OR 10 Drink Tickets OR 8 Raffle Tickets

CHIPS - $100
$100

$1200 Play Money OR 20 Drink Tickets OR 16 Raffle Tickets

Add a donation for Hearts Of Gold Inc

$

