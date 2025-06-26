CASINO NIGHT 2025 to Benefit Home for Good Dog Rescue

One ADULT Ticket Includes:



🍽️ Indulge in mouthwatering gourmet appetizers.

🍹 Enjoy an Open Bar with beer, wine, and specialty drinks.

💰 Receive $100 in "Casino Money" to try your luck at various tables (Black Jack, Roulette, Texas Hold'em, Craps).

🎉 Participate in an Extravagant Live Prize Auction, Tricky Tray, and Prize Raffles.

🐾 Meet our Adorable, Adoptable Puppies and SO MUCH MORE!