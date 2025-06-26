Home for Good Dog Rescue

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Home for Good Dog Rescue

About this event

CASINO NIGHT 2025 to Benefit Home for Good Dog Rescue

27 Red Gate Rd

Morristown, NJ 07960, USA

Adult Ticket
$85

One ADULT Ticket Includes:

🍽️ Indulge in mouthwatering gourmet appetizers.
🍹 Enjoy an Open Bar with beer, wine, and specialty drinks.
💰 Receive $100 in "Casino Money" to try your luck at various tables (Black Jack, Roulette, Texas Hold'em, Craps).
🎉 Participate in an Extravagant Live Prize Auction, Tricky Tray, and Prize Raffles.
🐾 Meet our Adorable, Adoptable Puppies and SO MUCH MORE!

Add a donation for Home for Good Dog Rescue

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!