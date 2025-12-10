Casino Night 2026: San Antonio Airport Rotary Casino Night 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Includes admission for one, $1000 in playing chips, hors d'oeuvres.
Includes admission for two, $2000 in playing chips, hors d'oeuvres.
Silver Sponsor Includes: Logo and name on event signage, contact and company link on social media marketing, $1000 casino money playing chips for your company/group, 4 individual event tickets, 4 raffle tickets, 4 drink tickets and sponsor signage.
Gold Sponsor Includes: Logo and name on event signage, contact and company link on social media marketing, $2000 casino money playing chips for your company/group, 6 individual event tickets, 6 raffle tickets, 6 drink tickets and sponsor signage.
Platinum Sponsor Includes: Logo and name on event signage, contact and company link on social media marketing, $3000 casino money playing chips for your company/group, 8 individual event tickets, 8 raffle tickets, 8 drink tickets and sponsor signage.
This package also includes a one minute promo announcements by our MC.
Diamond Sponsor Includes: Logo and name on event signage, contact and company link on social media marketing, $5000 casino money playing chips for your company/group, 15 individual event tickets, 15 raffle tickets, 15 drink tickets and sponsor signage.
This package also includes a two minute promo announcements by our MC and your promotional video on loop during the event.
