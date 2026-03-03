NHREC Casino Night

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About this event
Two Event Tickets (includes admission, food, and 2 alcoholic drinks/person)
Two Raffle Tickets per sponsor group
$20,000 Play Money
Company Recognition
2 Spins of the Prize Wheel
Four Event Tickets (includes admission, food, and 2 alcoholic drinks/person)
Four Raffle Tickets per sponsor group
$40,000 Play Money
Company recognition at the event and online via social media
4 Spins of the Prize Wheel
Six Event Tickets (includes admission, food, and 2 alcoholic drinks/person for 6 people)
Six Raffle Tickets per sponsor group
$60,000 Play Money
Company recognition at the event, on all social media channels, and a feature spotlight on our website.
12 Spins on the Prize Wheel
Additional tickets available to sponsors ONLY
Event Ticket (includes admission, food, and 2 alcoholic drinks)
$10,000 Play Money for Each Player
Limit 2 per purchase
Event Ticket (includes admission, food, and 2 alcoholic drinks)
$10,000 Play Money for Each Player
Limit 2 per purchase
Event Ticket (includes admission, food, and 2 alcoholic drinks)
$10,000 Play Money for Each Player
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