New Horizons Educational Foundation Inc

Hosted by

New Horizons Educational Foundation Inc

About this event

NHREC Casino Night

323 Water St

Yorktown, VA 23690, USA

$1000 Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two Event Tickets (includes admission, food, and 2 alcoholic drinks/person)

Two Raffle Tickets per sponsor group

$20,000 Play Money

Company Recognition

2 Spins of the Prize Wheel

$1500 Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four Event Tickets (includes admission, food, and 2 alcoholic drinks/person)

Four Raffle Tickets per sponsor group

$40,000 Play Money

Company recognition at the event and online via social media

4 Spins of the Prize Wheel

$2000 Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six Event Tickets (includes admission, food, and 2 alcoholic drinks/person for 6 people)

Six Raffle Tickets per sponsor group

$60,000 Play Money

Company recognition at the event, on all social media channels, and a feature spotlight on our website.

12 Spins on the Prize Wheel

Sponsor- Individual Tickets
$125

Additional tickets available to sponsors ONLY

Event Ticket (includes admission, food, and 2 alcoholic drinks)

$10,000 Play Money for Each Player

Limit 2 per purchase

NHREC Staff - Individual
$150

Event Ticket (includes admission, food, and 2 alcoholic drinks)

$10,000 Play Money for Each Player

Limit 2 per purchase

Individual
$150

Event Ticket (includes admission, food, and 2 alcoholic drinks)

$10,000 Play Money for Each Player

Add a donation for New Horizons Educational Foundation Inc

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