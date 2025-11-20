Casino Night

This is the early-bird, online pricing. At-the-door tickets will be $65 each. For the price of admission, you receive a starter set of tokens to bet at casino tables and horse races as well as access to food, drink, silent auctions and other fun events. Plus, it's for a good cause - supporting Temple Emanuel!
This is an online price discount. At-the-door tickets will be $65 each. For the price of admission, you receive a starter set of tokens to bet at casino tables and horse races as well as access to food, drink, silent auctions and other fun events. Plus, it's for a good cause - supporting Temple Emanuel!
This is your opportunity to sponsor a horse at the casino event! You will name each horse sponsored and they will be placed in a race during the event, allowing you and others to place bets on it. This sponsorship is 100% tax deductible.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!