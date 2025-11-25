Coats Plus Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

Coats Plus Foundation Inc.

About this event

Casino Night

10001 Old Club Rd

Parkland, FL 33076, USA

General Admission
$150

Included with your ticket:

  • $150 Chips for Gaming
  • Hors d'oeuvres
  • Great company!

Additional Chips Are Available For Purchase

VIP Room Admission
$250

Included with your ticket:

  • VIP‑only area
  • $250 Chips for Gaming
  • Hors d'oeuvres
  • Great company!

Additional Chips Are Available For Purchase

Sponsor the Registration Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Included with your sponsorship:

  • Company logo on Event Poster
  • Sponsor's logo displayed on registration table at entrance
  • Sponsor’s logo and link to appear on Signature Event web page
  • 1 free ticket to the event
Sponsor the Raffle Table
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Included with your sponsorship:

  • Company logo on Event Poster
  • Sponsor's logo displayed on raffle table
  • Sponsor’s logo and link to appear on Signature Event web page
  • 2 free tickets to the event
Sponsor a Gaming Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Included with your sponsorship:

  • Company logo on Event Poster
  • Sponsor's logo displayed on a gaming table
  • Sponsor’s logo and link to appear on Signature Event web page
  • 1 free ticket to the event
Sponsor the Poker Chips
$1,500

Included in your sponsorship:

  • Company logo on Event Poster
  • Sponsor logo on decks of chips used for casino night
  • Sponsor logo and link to appear on Signature Event web page
  • 1 free ticket for the event
Sponsor the Napkins
$2,000

Included in your sponsorship:

  • Company logo on Event Poster
  • Sponsor logo on napkins
  • Sponsor logo and link to appear on Signature Event web page
  • 1 free ticket for the event
Photo Booth Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Included in your sponsorship:

  • Company logo on Event Poster
  • Sponsor logo on photo booth
  • Sponsor logo and link to appear on Signature Event web page
  • 2 free tickets for the event
Premium Beverage Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Included in your sponsorship:

  • Company logo on Event Poster
  • Sponsor logo on premium bar
  • Sponsor logo and link to appear on Signature Event web page
  • 2 free tickets for the event
VIP Gaming Table Sponsoe
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Included with your sponsorship:

  • Company logo on Event Poster
  • Sponsor's logo displayed on a gaming table
  • Sponsor’s logo and link to appear on Signature Event web page
  • 10 free tickets to the event
Add a donation for Coats Plus Foundation Inc.

$

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