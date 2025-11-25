Casino Night

Sponsor the Registration Table $1,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Included with your sponsorship: Company logo on Event Poster

Sponsor's logo displayed on registration table at entrance

Sponsor’s logo and link to appear on Signature Event web page

1 free ticket to the event Included with your sponsorship: Company logo on Event Poster

Sponsor's logo displayed on registration table at entrance

Sponsor’s logo and link to appear on Signature Event web page

1 free ticket to the event More details...