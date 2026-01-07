Namaste Charter School Inc

Hosted by

Namaste Charter School Inc

About this event

Casino Night

12 E Ohio St # 100

Chicago, IL 60611, USA

General Admission
$125
4 Pack
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Sponsorship includes 12 tickets, premier logo placement on invitations, website, event slideshow, event signage, and verbal recognition during the event, 3 promotional posts, and logo on Namaste's website.


High Roller Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship includes 8 event tickets, logo placement on invitations, website, event slideshow and event signage, 2 promotional posts, and logo on Namaste's website.

Four Aces Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsorship includes 6 event tickets, logo placement on invitations, website, event slideshow, 2 promotional posts, and logo on Namaste's website.

Full House Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship includes 4 event tickets, logo placement on website and event slideshow, 1 promotional post, and logo on Namaste's website.

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