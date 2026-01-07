Casino Night

About this event
Sponsorship includes 12 tickets, premier logo placement on invitations, website, event slideshow, event signage, and verbal recognition during the event, 3 promotional posts, and logo on Namaste's website.
Sponsorship includes 8 event tickets, logo placement on invitations, website, event slideshow and event signage, 2 promotional posts, and logo on Namaste's website.
Sponsorship includes 6 event tickets, logo placement on invitations, website, event slideshow, 2 promotional posts, and logo on Namaste's website.
Sponsorship includes 4 event tickets, logo placement on website and event slideshow, 1 promotional post, and logo on Namaste's website.
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