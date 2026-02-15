Casino Night for the Joe Barone Foundation

About this event
Includes admission to the Joe Barone Foundation’s Casino Night—an evening of food, drinks, casino-style games, and community—raising funds to provide AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training for youth sports clubs.
Includes ten (10) admissions to the Joe Barone Foundation’s Casino Night with a reserved table for your group, plus food, drinks, casino-style games, and recognition—supporting our goal of expanding AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training for youth sports clubs.
This is a sponsorship contribution — no event admission is included
Dolce Vita Sponsorship – $1,000
Be the reason everyone remembers the sweetest part of the night. The Dolce Vita Sponsor exclusively underwrites our Gelato Station, giving every guest a signature dessert experience while directly supporting our mission to expand AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training for youth sports.
Includes:
This is a sponsorship contribution — no event admission is included
Notti Magiche Sponsor – $1,000
Bring the wow to Casino Night. The Notti Magiche Sponsor underwrites our illusionist entertainer, creating those unforgettable “did you just see that?!” moments all night long—while helping fund AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training for youth sports.
Includes:
This is a sponsorship contribution — no event admission is included
Chip Rebuy Station – $1,000
Keep the excitement going while powering the mission. This sponsorship includes recognition as the exclusive sponsor of the Rebuy Station, where guests can refresh their casino chips throughout the night, plus featured placement in event signage and the souvenir journal—helping fund AED access and life-saving emergency training for youth sports organizations.
Includes:
This is a sponsorship contribution — no event admission is included
Put your name on the best of the night. The Top Shelf Sponsor is an opportunity that helps elevate the guest experience while directly funding our work to expand AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training for youth sports.
Includes:
After Joe’s passing, people didn’t just say they’d “help.” They showed up. They started calling themselves Joe’s Army — a community committed to carrying forward the way he lived: with heart, leadership, and a relentless willingness to do the work for others.
This sponsorship is for those who want to stand in that legacy in a visible, meaningful way. Your support helps the Joe Barone Foundation expand AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training so that more young athletes are protected — and more families are spared the unthinkable.
Includes:
When you become a Joe’s Army Sponsor, you’re not just sponsoring a night — you’re helping carry Joe forward.
Put your name at the heart of the action. As a Casino Sponsor, you’ll be prominently recognized at the casino tables all night long while helping fund our mission to expand AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training for youth sports.
Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!