Joe Barone Foundation Ltd

Hosted by

Joe Barone Foundation Ltd

About this event

Casino Night for the Joe Barone Foundation

2911 W 15th St

Brooklyn, NY 11224, USA

Individual Ticket
$265

Includes admission to the Joe Barone Foundation’s Casino Night—an evening of food, drinks, casino-style games, and community—raising funds to provide AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training for youth sports clubs.

Table of 10
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes ten (10) admissions to the Joe Barone Foundation’s Casino Night with a reserved table for your group, plus food, drinks, casino-style games, and recognition—supporting our goal of expanding AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training for youth sports clubs.

Dolce Vita Sponsor
$1,000

This is a sponsorship contribution — no event admission is included

Dolce Vita Sponsorship – $1,000


Be the reason everyone remembers the sweetest part of the night. The Dolce Vita Sponsor exclusively underwrites our Gelato Station, giving every guest a signature dessert experience while directly supporting our mission to expand AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training for youth sports.

Includes:

  • Sponsor recognition at the Gelato Station (signage with your business/family name)
  • Mention in the event program as a Dolce Vita Sponsor
  • Page in our event journal
  • Social media recognition before and after the event
Notti Magiche Sponsor
$1,000

This is a sponsorship contribution — no event admission is included

Notti Magiche Sponsor – $1,000


Bring the wow to Casino Night. The Notti Magiche Sponsor underwrites our illusionist entertainer, creating those unforgettable “did you just see that?!” moments all night long—while helping fund AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training for youth sports.


Includes:

  • Sponsor recognition at the entertainment area (signage with your business/family name)
  • Mention in the event program as a Notti Magiche Sponsor
  • Page in our event journal
  • Social media recognition before and after the event
Double Down Rebuy Station Sponsor
$1,000

This is a sponsorship contribution — no event admission is included

Chip Rebuy Station – $1,000


Keep the excitement going while powering the mission. This sponsorship includes recognition as the exclusive sponsor of the Rebuy Station, where guests can refresh their casino chips throughout the night, plus featured placement in event signage and the souvenir journal—helping fund AED access and life-saving emergency training for youth sports organizations.


Includes:

  • Sponsor recognition at the entertainment area (signage with your business/family name)
  • Mention in the event program as a Double Down Rebuy Station Sponsor
  • Page in our event journal
  • Social media recognition before and after the event
Top Shelf Sponsor
$1,500

This is a sponsorship contribution — no event admission is included

Put your name on the best of the night. The Top Shelf Sponsor is an opportunity that helps elevate the guest experience while directly funding our work to expand AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training for youth sports.

Includes:

  • Premier sponsor recognition throughout the event (high-visibility signage with your business/family name)
  • Featured placement in the event program
  • Verbal recognition during the evening
  • Social media recognition before and after the event
Joe's Army
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

After Joe’s passing, people didn’t just say they’d “help.” They showed up. They started calling themselves Joe’s Army — a community committed to carrying forward the way he lived: with heart, leadership, and a relentless willingness to do the work for others.

This sponsorship is for those who want to stand in that legacy in a visible, meaningful way. Your support helps the Joe Barone Foundation expand AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training so that more young athletes are protected — and more families are spared the unthinkable.


Includes:

  • Table of ten (10) event tickets
  • Bonus casino chips for your group
  • Premier recognition at the event (business/family name)
  • Featured recognition in the event program and souvenir journal
  • A dedicated full page in the event journal honoring your support as part of Joe’s Army

When you become a Joe’s Army Sponsor, you’re not just sponsoring a night — you’re helping carry Joe forward.

Casino Sponsor
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Put your name at the heart of the action. As a Casino Sponsor, you’ll be prominently recognized at the casino tables all night long while helping fund our mission to expand AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training for youth sports.

Includes:

  • Table of ten (10) event tickets
  • Bonus casino chips for your group
  • Sponsor recognition at the casino tables (high-visibility signage)
  • Featured recognition in the event program and souvenir journal
  • A dedicated full-page tribute in the event journal honoring your support
  • Social media recognition before and after the event
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