Casino Night for the Joe Barone Foundation

After Joe’s passing, people didn’t just say they’d “help.” They showed up. They started calling themselves Joe’s Army — a community committed to carrying forward the way he lived: with heart, leadership, and a relentless willingness to do the work for others.

This sponsorship is for those who want to stand in that legacy in a visible, meaningful way. Your support helps the Joe Barone Foundation expand AED/defibrillator access and lifesaving training so that more young athletes are protected — and more families are spared the unthinkable.



Includes:

Table of ten (10) event tickets

Bonus casino chips for your group

Premier recognition at the event (business/family name)

Featured recognition in the event program and souvenir journal

A dedicated full page in the event journal honoring your support as part of Joe’s Army

When you become a Joe’s Army Sponsor, you’re not just sponsoring a night — you’re helping carry Joe forward.