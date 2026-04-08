Hosted by

Fast Break Basketball Association Inc

About this event

Casino Night

EB Elks Club - 21 Oakmont Ave

East Brunswick, NJ 08816, USA

General Admission
$60

Your ticket includes $50 in casino chips for your first buy-in—plus a delicious spread of hors d’oeuvres to enjoy while you play!

Poker Chip
$150

🎲 Casino Night Poker Chip Signs 🎲


Add a personal touch to the event! Customize your poker chip sign with a family name, business name, a special shout-out, or even a tribute “in memory of” someone meaningful. It’s a fun way to celebrate, honor, and be part of the night. ♠️♥️


Please send information for this item, such as a company logo or a family name, to the following email address: [email protected].


Presenting All Star Sponsor
$5,000
  • ﻿﻿Event named "Casino Night presented by Sponsor Name,"
  • ﻿﻿Marquee logo on all event signage and promotions
  • ﻿﻿Premium logo placement on website and emails
  • ﻿﻿Step and repeat photo backdrop logo
  • ﻿﻿Admission for 10 guests
  • ﻿﻿Full page program ad
  • ﻿﻿Banner displayed at Buddy Ball
    All Star Game 2027

Please send information for this item, such as a company logo or a family name, to the following email address: [email protected].

MVP Sponsor
$2,500
  • ﻿﻿Large logo on event signage
  • ﻿﻿Featured social media recognition and webpage
  • ﻿﻿Admission for 5 guests
  • ﻿﻿Half page program ad
  • ﻿﻿Featured casino table signage

Please send information for this item, such as a company logo or a family name, to the following email address: [email protected].

Dunk & Dribble Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo on event signage in bar and food area
    Admission for 3 guests
  • ﻿﻿Quarter page program ad
  • ﻿﻿Social media recognition post
  • ﻿﻿Logo on sponsor webpage

Please send information for this item, such as a company logo or a family name, to the following email address: [email protected].

Casino Table Sponsor
$500
  • Blackjack, Texas hold em, Roulette, or Craps
  • ﻿﻿Business name displayed at table
  • ﻿﻿Program listing
  • ﻿﻿Admission for 1 guest

Please send information for this item, such as a company logo or a family name, to the following email address: [email protected].

Add a donation for Fast Break Basketball Association Inc

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