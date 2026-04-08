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About this event
East Brunswick, NJ 08816, USA
Your ticket includes $50 in casino chips for your first buy-in—plus a delicious spread of hors d’oeuvres to enjoy while you play!
🎲 Casino Night Poker Chip Signs 🎲
Add a personal touch to the event! Customize your poker chip sign with a family name, business name, a special shout-out, or even a tribute “in memory of” someone meaningful. It’s a fun way to celebrate, honor, and be part of the night. ♠️♥️
Please send information for this item, such as a company logo or a family name, to the following email address: [email protected].
Please send information for this item, such as a company logo or a family name, to the following email address: [email protected].
Please send information for this item, such as a company logo or a family name, to the following email address: [email protected].
Please send information for this item, such as a company logo or a family name, to the following email address: [email protected].
Please send information for this item, such as a company logo or a family name, to the following email address: [email protected].
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