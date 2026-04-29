Story of Hope Comfort Care Home

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Story of Hope Comfort Care Home

About this event

Casino Night

1250 Buffalo Rd

Rochester, NY 14624, USA

General Admission
$75

Includes Food and $500 Gaming Chip

Additional $500 gaming Chip
$20

Additional gaming chip for casino tables

Royal Flush Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*8 event tickets

*16 complimentary $500 chips (2 per ticket)

*8 drink tickets

*Logo on website

*Logo on signs, posters, and flyers

*Recognition in press releases, website, and social media posts

*Premier Logo placement throughout event

*Recognition during opening remarks

High Roller Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

*6 event tickets

*6 complimentary $500 chips

*6 drink tickets

*Logo on website

*Logo on signs, posters, and flyers

*Recognition in press releases, website, and social media posts


Full House Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*4 event tickets

*4 complimentary $500 chips

* 4 drink tickets

*Logo on website

*Logo on signs, posters, and flyers

*Recognition in press releases, website, and social media posts


Four of a Kind Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

*2 event tickets

*2 complimentary $500 chips

*2 drink tickets

*Logo on website

*Logo on signs, posters, and flyers

*Recognition in press releases, website, and social media posts


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