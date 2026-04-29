Casino Night

About this event
Includes Food and $500 Gaming Chip
Additional gaming chip for casino tables
*8 event tickets
*16 complimentary $500 chips (2 per ticket)
*8 drink tickets
*Logo on website
*Logo on signs, posters, and flyers
*Recognition in press releases, website, and social media posts
*Premier Logo placement throughout event
*Recognition during opening remarks
*6 event tickets
*6 complimentary $500 chips
*6 drink tickets
*Logo on website
*Logo on signs, posters, and flyers
*Recognition in press releases, website, and social media posts
*4 event tickets
*4 complimentary $500 chips
* 4 drink tickets
*Logo on website
*Logo on signs, posters, and flyers
*Recognition in press releases, website, and social media posts
*2 event tickets
*2 complimentary $500 chips
*2 drink tickets
*Logo on website
*Logo on signs, posters, and flyers
*Recognition in press releases, website, and social media posts
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