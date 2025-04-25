Casino Night

Hosted by
Must be 21; TICKETS INCLUDE $1000 OF FREE PLAY, HEAVY HOR D’OEUVRES, LIVE MUSIC & ONE ENTRY INTO THE DRAW DOWN
• Premier logo placement on all event signage and promotions
• 8 event admission tickets ($800 value)
• Customized recognition item (e.g., branded game table or event centerpiece)
• Verbal recognition throughout the night
• Featured on social media
• Logo on select signage and marketing materials
• 6 event admission tickets ($600 value)
• Logo displayed at one gaming table
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Recognition on social media
• Logo on shared sponsor signage
• 4 event admission tickets ($400 value)
• Recognition in the event program and social media
• Name listed on event signage
• 2 event admission tickets ($200 value)
• Name mentioned in event welcome remarks
