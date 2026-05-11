Casino Night at the Convention

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About this event
Offer Good until May 31. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for $5 less than the "At the Door" price, and get an extra $500 worth of Chips to Play
Offer Good until June 12. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for $5 less than the "At the Door" price, and get an extra $200 worth of Chips to Play
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!