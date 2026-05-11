Hosted by

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Arizona

About this event

Casino Night at the Convention

7000 N Resort Dr

Tucson, AZ 85750, USA

Early Bird Pre-Purchase - Includes $1,500 in Chips to Play
$40
Available until May 31

Offer Good until May 31. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for $5 less than the "At the Door" price, and get an extra $500 worth of Chips to Play

Pre-Purchase - Includes $1,200 in Chips to Play
$40
Available until Jun 12

Offer Good until June 12. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for $5 less than the "At the Door" price, and get an extra $200 worth of Chips to Play

Day of Event & At the Door - Includes $1,000 in Chips
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!