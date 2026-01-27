Buildher Collaboration Corp

Buildher Collaboration Corp

Casino Night at The Grande Magnolia

109 N Railroad St

Benson, NC 27504, USA

Early Bird Admission
$60

Limited quantity
Access to casino tables, live jazz, bar access, and raffle prize drawings.

General Admission
$75

Enjoy a lively night of Vegas-style casino fun, music, and community connection. Your ticket includes gaming chips, access to all tables, and entry into the evening’s raffle prize drawings.

VIP Preview Experience
$125

VIP Experience

Enjoy a private preview of the evening with early entry at 6:30 PM before general admission begins.


VIP guests also receive:

  • a limited-edition BuildHER casino chip valued at $5,000 in play
  • 10 bonus raffle tickets
  • first access to the casino tables
  • VIP Wristband


Includes all general admission benefits plus an elevated start to the night.

SPECIAL GUEST ADMISSION (By Invitation Only)
$60

Reserved for invited community leaders, sponsors, and special guests. Registrations without invitation may be reviewed.

