Casino Night Silent Auction

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Get ready for a year packed with unforgettable memories! This Family Fun Silent Auction Basket is overflowing with experiences and activities everyone will love. Whether you're seeking adventure, creativity, learning, or just quality time together, this bundle has it all. Included are day passes to amusement parks, year family pass to Houston Museum of Natural Science, board games, dance studio lesson, water toy activities, and movie theater tickets.
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Treat yourself to an unforgettable evening with this charming Date Night Basket, thoughtfully curated to spark connection, relaxation, and a little indulgence. Start by building something beautiful together with a romantic rose‑themed LEGO set—an activity that’s equal parts fun and meaningful. When you’re ready to head out, enjoy a night on the town with a movie theater gift card followed by a delicious dinner at Saltgrass Steak House, giving you the perfect blend of entertainment and great food.
Back at home, unwind with an abundance of rich chocolates, soft candlelight, and a selection of bottles of wine to suit any mood. To top it all off, slip into a pair of festive, cozy socks that add a touch of playful comfort to the evening.
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Fire up the grill and elevate every cookout with this ultimate BBQ Basket, packed with everything needed for unforgettable backyard feasts. Situated inside a mini grill is a generous assortment of seasonings and spices to set the stage, offering bold flavors perfect for ribs, brisket, chicken, and all your favorite grill‑ready dishes. To keep the inspiration flowing, a Rudy’s gift card adds a taste of true Texas barbecue from one of the state’s most beloved smokehouses.
Rounding out the experience is a collection of high‑quality grilling tools—sturdy, reliable, and ready for action—ensuring every flip, sear, and sizzle feels effortless. Whether you’re a seasoned pitmaster or just discovering the joy of outdoor cooking, this basket delivers all the essentials for mouthwatering meals and memorable gatherings.
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Channel your inner artist and embrace the joy of “happy little accidents” with this Bob‑Ross‑inspired arts and crafts basket. Slip on a playful Bob Ross wig to set the mood, pour a glass of wine, and let the creativity flow as you dive into a full painting experience. With quality paints, fresh canvases, and a set of brushes ready for every stroke, you’ll have everything you need to create your own peaceful landscapes and colorful masterpieces. Whether you’re a seasoned painter or just looking for a relaxing, laughter‑filled evening, this basket brings together creativity, fun, and a touch of Bob Ross charm for an unforgettable artistic escape.
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Indulge in the ultimate cozy‑morning experience with this beautifully curated Coffee Lover Basket, overflowing with treats and treasures for anyone who believes great days start with great coffee. Enjoy a rich assortment of coffees paired with flavorful syrups, decadent snacks, and a touch of sweetness from included hot chocolate for those slower, more relaxing moments. Set the mood with aromatic candles and charming decorations that turn any corner into a personal café. Sip in style with a pair of classic mugs and espresso shot cups, slip into soft, cozy socks, and keep your thoughts flowing with notebooks and pens perfect for journaling or planning your day. A set of kitchen towels and a stylish coaster complete the experience, making this basket a delightful blend of comfort, flavor, and everyday joy for any coffee enthusiast.
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Transform any day into a personal retreat with this indulgent Spa Serenity Basket, thoughtfully curated to bring relaxation, comfort, and a touch of luxury right into your home. Melt away tension with a Shiatsu back, shoulder, and neck massager that delivers deep, soothing relief after even the busiest days. Surround yourself with calming scents from soft‑glowing candles as you unwind with fragrant bath bombs, nourishing soaps, and mineral‑rich bath salts that turn an ordinary bath into a spa‑worthy soak. Complete the experience with silky lotions, refreshing perfume, and a collection of cozy accessories including scrunchies, claw clips, and plush headbands that make self‑care feel effortless.
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Curl up, unwind, and get lost in new worlds with this beautifully curated Book Lover Basket, designed for anyone who finds comfort between the pages. Enjoy bestselling reads like Nicholas Sparks’ The Wish and the thought‑provoking Don’t Believe Everything You Think, paired with a Barnes & Noble gift card so you can continue building your perfect library. Set the mood with cozy socks, a soft glow from your reading light, and a touch of sweetness from the included chocolate.
Enhance your reading nook with charming book‑themed merchandise and a stylish glass cup for your favorite drink.
Starting bid
3 day/2 night stay (Sleeps 6 people) on a weekend of your choosing to a condo in Galveston, Texas. Beautiful Ocean views & 3 pools located at the west end of the seawall. Also Included is a $200 flight gift card that gives you the freedom to choose when and how you travel, making it easy to plan the perfect getaway.
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Indulge in a taste of Texas wine country with this beautifully curated Wine Basket, perfect for anyone who enjoys slowing down and savoring life’s finer moments. Begin your journey with two complimentary wine tastings at the renowned William Chris Winery, where handcrafted wines and scenic vineyard views create an unforgettable experience. Continue the celebration at home with three exceptional bottles of wine, ready to uncork for a quiet evening, a special occasion, or a shared moment with friends. Sip in style with elegant wine glasses and enjoy a spread of charcuterie board favorites and gourmet snacks that pair perfectly with every pour.
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Treat yourselves to a rejuvenating escape with the Couple State Experience from Altered States Wellness, a luxurious package designed to restore balance, deepen relaxation, and elevate your well‑being. This premium experience includes a FLOAT session that melts away stress in weightless serenity, followed by the invigorating FIRE & ICE treatment that awakens the senses through contrast therapy. Complete your wellness journey with soothing red light therapy, known for its restorative and revitalizing benefits. Valued at $239, this experience offers the perfect blend of calm, connection, and renewal for any couple looking to unwind and recharge together.
Redeem at: 10123 Louetta Road, Houston, TX 77070
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Give your family of 4 a full year of wonder, wildlife, and unforgettable memories with this annual Family Membership to the Houston Zoo. Enjoy unlimited visits to explore lush habitats, meet incredible animals from around the world, and experience special exhibits and seasonal events all year long. From playful elephants and majestic big cats to interactive children’s areas and hands‑on learning opportunities, every visit offers something new to discover. Valued at $219, this certificate is the perfect invitation to connect with nature, spark curiosity, and create lasting moments together at one of Houston’s most beloved destinations.
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Enjoy football at its finest with this exclusive Houston Texans experience, offering up to two tickets to the game of your choice at the coveted Club Level. Once the 2026 roster is released in August, you’ll have the freedom to select the matchup that excites you most—whether you’re cheering for a rivalry showdown or a high‑energy home game under the stadium lights. With premium seating, elevated views, and access to upscale amenities, this package delivers an unforgettable game‑day atmosphere. It’s the perfect way to experience Texans football in comfort, style, and true fan spirit.
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Treat yourself to a full day of pampering, sparkle, and confidence with this luxurious Beauty & Glam Experience Package. Begin by choosing two permanent bracelets from Spark Jewelry Co., a stylish and meaningful way to add a touch of shine you’ll enjoy every day. Continue your glow‑up with a personalized makeup consultation from Made Up by Missy, where expert guidance helps you discover the looks and techniques that make you feel your best. Next, enjoy a professional blowout with Jess Did My Hair, giving you that fresh‑from‑the‑salon confidence and effortless style. To complete your transformation, step in front of the camera for a photography session with Madeline K Photography, capturing your beauty, personality, and radiance in timeless images.
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Jump‑start your fitness journey with six full weeks of unlimited training at Conditions 1 Kickboxing. This high‑energy program offers expert‑led classes designed to build strength, boost confidence, and deliver an incredible full‑body workout. Whether you’re a beginner looking to try something new or a seasoned athlete ready to level up, this package gives you the freedom to train as often as you like and experience the empowering, results‑driven environment Conditions 1 is known for. It’s the perfect opportunity to challenge yourself, relieve stress, and discover just how strong you can be.
Starting bid
Gather your friends, family, or coworkers for an unforgettable evening of flavor and fun with this exclusive Total Wine tasting experience. You and up to nineteen guests will enjoy a private wine class at any Total Wine location, guided by knowledgeable experts who will walk you through a curated selection of exceptional wines. Whether you’re exploring bold reds, crisp whites, or discovering new varietals, this experience blends education, entertainment, and great company into one memorable event. Valued at $600, it’s the perfect way to celebrate a special occasion—or simply enjoy a night out with the people you love.
Starting bid
Invest in clarity, confidence, and meaningful personal growth with this exclusive coaching package led by Jason Stark. Your journey begins with a one‑hour introductory call designed to uncover your goals, explore your strengths, and set a clear direction for the work ahead. You’ll then receive two additional coaching sessions, each lasting 45–55 minutes, offering personalized guidance, practical strategies, and supportive accountability tailored to your unique path.
Whether you’re seeking momentum, direction, or a renewed sense of purpose, this $700 package provides a powerful opportunity to elevate your mindset and move intentionally toward the life you want to create.
Starting bid
Kick off a journey of confidence, discipline, and family fun with this All‑Star Martial Arts training package. Enjoy two full months of unlimited classes, giving every member of your household the chance to learn, grow, and train together. All‑Star offers taekwondo classes for the entire family, a dedicated homeschool program, and inclusive sessions designed to support students with special needs—ensuring everyone has a place to shine. To top it off, you’ll receive an All‑Star Martial Arts T‑shirt, perfect for showing your spirit as you step onto the mat.
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to any space with this beautifully paired set of decorative vases. These pieces bring texture, style, and warmth to mantels, entry tables, bookshelves, or centerpieces. Their versatile design makes them perfect for displaying fresh florals, dried arrangements, or standing alone as striking statement décor. This charming duo offers an effortless way to elevate any room with a blend of simplicity and sophistication.
Starting bid
Add a touch of everyday luxury to your wardrobe with this Michael Kors over‑the‑shoulder purse, featuring a stylish tan and pink color palette that pairs effortlessly with any outfit. With a $328 value and a perfectly sized medium silhouette, it’s both fashionable and functional—ideal for daily wear or special outings.
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