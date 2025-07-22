Casino Night Silent Auction

Treat yourself to an unforgettable evening with this charming Date Night Basket, thoughtfully curated to spark connection, relaxation, and a little indulgence. Start by building something beautiful together with a romantic rose‑themed LEGO set—an activity that’s equal parts fun and meaningful. When you’re ready to head out, enjoy a night on the town with a movie theater gift card followed by a delicious dinner at Saltgrass Steak House, giving you the perfect blend of entertainment and great food.

Back at home, unwind with an abundance of rich chocolates, soft candlelight, and a selection of bottles of wine to suit any mood. To top it all off, slip into a pair of festive, cozy socks that add a touch of playful comfort to the evening.