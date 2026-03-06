Marshall County Historical Society Inc

Hosted by

Marshall County Historical Society Inc

About this event

Casino Night: Boots & Bowties

100 N Michigan St

Plymouth, IN 46563, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program! Includes catered meal, desserts, entertainment, music and $25 in chips.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive 2 event tickets and $50 in chips. Your business logo will be used on all event promotions.

Silver Sponsor
$500

As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive 4 event tickets and $100 in chips. A link to your business will be added to our webpage as an MCHS Supporter. Your business logo will be used on all event promotions.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive 8 event tickets and $200 in chips. A link to your business will be added to our webpage as an MCHS Supporter. Your business logo will be used on all event promotions.

Add a donation for Marshall County Historical Society Inc

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