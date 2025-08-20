Casino Night Fundraiser

5659 Selmaraine Dr

Culver City, CA 90230, USA

VIP Admission
$200

Grants entry to one guest.

200 worth of chips.

Swag Bag/ Puma limited edition CCFC Swag.

Only 50 available

General Adminision
$100

Grants Entry to one Guest

100 worth of chips

Date night
$175
Grants entry to the event to two guests and 175 worth of chips.

Only 50 available

Platinum Title Sponsor
$35,000
Featured placement on all event signage and marketing materials • Logo on team website and social media shoutouts • Recognition during event announcements • Business name listed on Thank-you banner - Includes 8 complimentary event tickets

200 in chips per guest

Gold Sponsor
$10,000
Featured placement some event signage and marketing materials • Logo on team website and social media shoutouts • Recognition during event announcements • Business name listed on Thank-you banner - Includes 4 complimentary event tickets 

200 in chips per guest

Silver Casino Sponsor
$1,000
Logo displayed in the casino floor • Business mention in program and social media • Business name listed on Thank-you banner - Includes 2 complimentary event tickets

200 in chips per guest

$

