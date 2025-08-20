Casino Night Fundraiser

Grants entry to one guest.
200 worth of chips.
Swag Bag/ Puma limited edition CCFC Swag.
Only 50 available
Grants Entry to one Guest
100 worth of chips
Grants entry to the event to two guests and 175 worth of chips.
Only 50 available
Featured placement on all event signage and marketing materials • Logo on team website and social media shoutouts • Recognition during event announcements • Business name listed on Thank-you banner - Includes 8 complimentary event tickets
200 in chips per guest
Featured placement some event signage and marketing materials • Logo on team website and social media shoutouts • Recognition during event announcements • Business name listed on Thank-you banner - Includes 4 complimentary event tickets
200 in chips per guest
Logo displayed in the casino floor • Business mention in program and social media • Business name listed on Thank-you banner - Includes 2 complimentary event tickets
200 in chips per guest
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing