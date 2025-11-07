Barnhart School

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Barnhart School

Casino Night Gala at Dodger Stadium

Stadium Club at Dodger Stadium

Ticket
$180

Purchase before 12/31 to receive extra raffle tickets!

Sponsor a Teacher Ticket
$180

Sponsor a teacher to attend the event!

Box Seats
$5,000

This includes 10 seats, 10 raffle tickets, and advertising on the Stadium Club screen.

Underwrite Decorations
$2,000

Help us cover the cost of Decorations!

Underwrite the Venue
$1,500

Help us cover a portion of the venue rental!

Underwrite Raffle Items
$1,000

Help us cover the cost of the raffle items!

Underwrite Sound & AV Equipment
$750

Help cover the cost of lighting, sound & AV equipment.

Casino Tables
$500

Help cover the cost of one of the casino games.

Underwrite Bar
$250

Help us cover a portion of the bar!

Add a donation for Barnhart School

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