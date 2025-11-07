Casino Night Gala at Dodger Stadium

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Purchase before 12/31 to receive extra raffle tickets!
Sponsor a teacher to attend the event!
This includes 10 seats, 10 raffle tickets, and advertising on the Stadium Club screen.
Help us cover the cost of Decorations!
Help us cover a portion of the venue rental!
Help us cover the cost of the raffle items!
Help cover the cost of lighting, sound & AV equipment.
Help cover the cost of one of the casino games.
Help us cover a portion of the bar!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!