Stageworks Theatre

Hosted by

Stageworks Theatre

About this event

Casino Night Gala Sponsors

10760 Grant Rd

Houston, TX 77070, USA

Game Table Sponsor
$750

One general admission ticket and name prominently displayed on/at table

Specialty Sponsor
$1,000

One general admission ticket and event signage recognition

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four General Admission Tickets 

Small logo placement

Half-page program ad

Event signage recognition

Website/social recognition

Marquee Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Two VIP tickets + Two General Admission Tickets

Large logo placement

Full-page program ad for a full season

Event signage recognition

Website/social recognition

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Event naming rights (“Casino Night Gala presented by ___”)

Premier logo placement

Speaking opportunity

Five VIP Tickets 

Full-page back cover playbill ad for the entire season

Social media + website recognition

On-stage recognition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!