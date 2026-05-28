Casino Night Gala Sponsors

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About this event
One general admission ticket and name prominently displayed on/at table
One general admission ticket and event signage recognition
Four General Admission Tickets
Small logo placement
Half-page program ad
Event signage recognition
Website/social recognition
Two VIP tickets + Two General Admission Tickets
Large logo placement
Full-page program ad for a full season
Event signage recognition
Website/social recognition
9 left!
Event naming rights (“Casino Night Gala presented by ___”)
Premier logo placement
Speaking opportunity
Five VIP Tickets
Full-page back cover playbill ad for the entire season
Social media + website recognition
On-stage recognition
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