Casino Night presented by Just Kids, Inc. at Doc's Watering Hole

Individual ticket. All event admission tickets include $500 in gaming chips, hors d' oeuvres and one door prize ticket!
Individual ticket. All event admission tickets include $500 in gaming chips, hors d' oeuvres and one door prize ticket!
Bring-A-Friend general admission
$90
Bring a friend and get 2 tickets for $90! All event admission tickets include $500 in gaming chips, hors d' oeuvres and one door prize ticket!
Bring a friend and get 2 tickets for $90! All event admission tickets include $500 in gaming chips, hors d' oeuvres and one door prize ticket!
Laser Cosmetic Services Package! (Single ticket)
$20
****$5000 Gift Certificate!****
$4500 towards… All Laser Treatments, Botox, Fillers, Threading, Weight Loss Management, Joint and Tendon PRP Injections, Dermaplaning and Chemical Peels and so many more services.
Plus $500 in Skin Care Products and Latisse.
Check out: lasercosmeticservices.com
Do NOT need to be present to win! Winner announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
****$5000 Gift Certificate!****
$4500 towards… All Laser Treatments, Botox, Fillers, Threading, Weight Loss Management, Joint and Tendon PRP Injections, Dermaplaning and Chemical Peels and so many more services.
Plus $500 in Skin Care Products and Latisse.
Check out: lasercosmeticservices.com
Do NOT need to be present to win! Winner announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
Laser Cosmetic Services Package! (3 tickets)
$50
****$5000 Gift Certificate!****
$4500 towards… All Laser Treatments, Botox, Fillers, Threading, Weight Loss Management, Joint and Tendon PRP Injections, Dermaplaning and Chemical Peels and so many more services.
Plus $500 in Skin Care Products and Latisse.
Check out: lasercosmeticservices.com
Do NOT need to be present to win! Winner announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
****$5000 Gift Certificate!****
$4500 towards… All Laser Treatments, Botox, Fillers, Threading, Weight Loss Management, Joint and Tendon PRP Injections, Dermaplaning and Chemical Peels and so many more services.
Plus $500 in Skin Care Products and Latisse.
Check out: lasercosmeticservices.com
Do NOT need to be present to win! Winner announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
Carlsbad Inn Beach Resort Grand Getaway! (Single Ticket)
$20
Three nights stay in a one-bedroom condo plus $400 Cash! Check out www.carlsbadinn.com for photos!
Expires June 22, 2026 – based on availability, plus blackout dates on holidays, 3-day weekends, spring breaks and July.
Do NOT need to be present to win! Winner announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
Three nights stay in a one-bedroom condo plus $400 Cash! Check out www.carlsbadinn.com for photos!
Expires June 22, 2026 – based on availability, plus blackout dates on holidays, 3-day weekends, spring breaks and July.
Do NOT need to be present to win! Winner announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
Carlsbad Inn Beach Resort Grand Getaway! (3 Tickets)
$50
Three nights stay in a one-bedroom condo plus $400 Cash! Check out www.carlsbadinn.com for photos!
Expires June 22, 2026 – based on availability, plus blackout dates on holidays, 3-day weekends, spring breaks and July.
Do NOT need to be present to win! Winner announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
Three nights stay in a one-bedroom condo plus $400 Cash! Check out www.carlsbadinn.com for photos!
Expires June 22, 2026 – based on availability, plus blackout dates on holidays, 3-day weekends, spring breaks and July.
Do NOT need to be present to win! Winner announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
Split the Jackpot 50/50! (Single Ticket)
$20
Every ticket purchased increases the jackpot!
Winner takes 50% and will be announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Do NOT need to be present to win.
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
Every ticket purchased increases the jackpot!
Winner takes 50% and will be announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Do NOT need to be present to win.
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
Split the Jackpot 50/50! (3 Tickets)
$50
Every ticket purchased increases the jackpot!
Winner takes 50% and will be announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Do NOT need to be present to win.
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
Every ticket purchased increases the jackpot!
Winner takes 50% and will be announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Do NOT need to be present to win.
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
Win big in Vegas! (Single ticket)
$20
MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.
Enjoy a two-night fun-filled stay in a Las Vegas Strip Casino hotel with 2 Tickets to Treasure Island’s Cirque du Soleil And two VIP Tickets for Gilley’s!
Winner announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.
Enjoy a two-night fun-filled stay in a Las Vegas Strip Casino hotel with 2 Tickets to Treasure Island’s Cirque du Soleil And two VIP Tickets for Gilley’s!
Winner announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
Win big in Vegas! (3 tickets)
$50
MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.
Enjoy a two-night fun-filled stay in a Las Vegas Strip Casino hotel with 2 Tickets to Treasure Island’s Cirque du Soleil And two VIP Tickets for Gilley’s! .
Winner announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.
Enjoy a two-night fun-filled stay in a Las Vegas Strip Casino hotel with 2 Tickets to Treasure Island’s Cirque du Soleil And two VIP Tickets for Gilley’s! .
Winner announced on June 22nd at Casino Night at Doc’s Watering Hole!
Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc. children’s programs in Cochise County!
High Roller Sponsor
$3,000
*Includes 8 tickets to the event
*Promotional recognition as event sponsor leading up to the event
*Business information printed with Large Logo on event brochure
*Dedicated sponsor slide on Doc's in house TV -- leading up to and during the event
*On location Interview with Emcee Jeff Davenport during the event
*Banner at the event
*JKI will contact you to get your logo and business info, plus provide the entry tickets to the event.
*Includes 8 tickets to the event
*Promotional recognition as event sponsor leading up to the event
*Business information printed with Large Logo on event brochure
*Dedicated sponsor slide on Doc's in house TV -- leading up to and during the event
*On location Interview with Emcee Jeff Davenport during the event
*Banner at the event
*JKI will contact you to get your logo and business info, plus provide the entry tickets to the event.
Royal Flush Sponsor
$2,000
*Includes 6 tickets to the event
*Promotional recognition as event sponsor leading up to the event
*Business information printed with Large Logo on event brochure
*Dedicated sponsor slide on Doc's in house TV -- leading up to and during the event
*On location Interview with Emcee Jeff Davenport during the event
*JKI will contact you to get your logo and business info, plus provide the entry tickets to the event.
*Includes 6 tickets to the event
*Promotional recognition as event sponsor leading up to the event
*Business information printed with Large Logo on event brochure
*Dedicated sponsor slide on Doc's in house TV -- leading up to and during the event
*On location Interview with Emcee Jeff Davenport during the event
*JKI will contact you to get your logo and business info, plus provide the entry tickets to the event.
Full House Sponsor
$1,000
*Includes 4 tickets to the event
*Promotional recognition as event sponsor leading up to the event
*Business information printed with Medium Logo on event brochure
*Medium logo grouped with other Full House Level sponsors on Doc's in house TV ad -- leading up to and during the event
*On location Interview with Emcee Jeff Davenport during the event
*JKI will contact you to get your logo and business info, plus provide the entry tickets to the event.
*Includes 4 tickets to the event
*Promotional recognition as event sponsor leading up to the event
*Business information printed with Medium Logo on event brochure
*Medium logo grouped with other Full House Level sponsors on Doc's in house TV ad -- leading up to and during the event
*On location Interview with Emcee Jeff Davenport during the event
*JKI will contact you to get your logo and business info, plus provide the entry tickets to the event.
Three of a Kind Sponsor
$500
*Includes 2 tickets to the event
*Business information printed with Small Logo on event brochure
*Small logo grouped with other sponsors on Doc's in house TV ad – leading up to and during the event
*Recognition by Emcee Jeff Davenport during the event
*JKI will contact you to get your logo and business info, plus provide the entry tickets to the event.
*Includes 2 tickets to the event
*Business information printed with Small Logo on event brochure
*Small logo grouped with other sponsors on Doc's in house TV ad – leading up to and during the event
*Recognition by Emcee Jeff Davenport during the event
*JKI will contact you to get your logo and business info, plus provide the entry tickets to the event.
Table Sponsor
$100
*Business information printed on event map in the brochure
*Logo displayed on gaming table sponsored
*JKI will contact you to get your logo and business information
*Business information printed on event map in the brochure
*Logo displayed on gaming table sponsored
*JKI will contact you to get your logo and business information
Add a donation for Just Kids Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!