Hosted by

1 Ohana 1 Community Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Pre Casino Night Silent Auction

Rosevilla Gift Card item
Rosevilla Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

$250 Rosevilla Giftcard. Whether you're a regular or never been, Rosevilla will sure live up to your standards. Donated by: Rosevilla Ormond Beach.

Ultimate Crayola Experience Basket item
Ultimate Crayola Experience Basket
$40

Starting bid

Two Crayola Experience passes for Orlando and amazing Crayola gear for two. This basket will definitely hype your littles up for a fun adventure. Over $75 in value. Generously donated by The Crayola Experience and 1 Ohana.

Splatzz Experience item
Splatzz Experience
$50

Starting bid

Splattz experience for 4 people. Great for family, friends, or team building. Enjoy a new and exciting adventure. Checkout splatzz.com for more information.
Generously donated by Geri/Dave - Splatzz (Daytona Beach).
Value: $200

4 green fees for Cypress Head Golf Club item
4 green fees for Cypress Head Golf Club
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a round on us! You’ll receive 4 complimentary green fees at the beautiful Cypress Head Golf Club, located right here in Port Orange. Gather your group and get ready for a day on the greens! Over $100 in value! Generously donated Jeff Dayton at Cypress Head Golf Club

Family 4-Pack combo at GameTime item
Family 4-Pack combo at GameTime
$35

Starting bid

Get ready for family fun with (four) one-hour gameplay cards, a large one-topping pizza, and four soft drinks at Game Time—where the possibilities of play are endless! Over $100 in value! Genrously donated by Game Time of Daytona Beach.

Headshot Certificate item
Headshot Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Have you—or someone you know—been putting off getting professional headshots for your business or just for yourself? Now’s the perfect time! Lunar Studio is offering a headshot gift certificate bundled with a beautiful bottle of wine, a deck of cards, and a few extra goodies to make the experience even more special. Over $350 in value! Generously donated by Lunar Studios

60 minute Massage item
60 minute Massage
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself to pure relaxation with a luxurious 60-minute massage from Zenison—designed to melt away stress and restore your sense of calm amidst life’s chaos. Over $100 value. Gratefully denoted by Zenison Spa, Massage, & Skin Care

Golf and a bite to eat item
Golf and a bite to eat
$25

Starting bid

There’s nothing like a day of golfing for two in the beautiful Daytona Beach Shores, followed by a delicious bite to eat at Crabby Joe’s—located right on the beach with unbeatable views. This experience, valued at over $75, has been generously donated by Crabby Joe’s and Oceans Golf Club.

2 person Dolphin tour and $10 off at Outback Steakhouse #1 item
2 person Dolphin tour and $10 off at Outback Steakhouse #1
$50

Starting bid

Ever dreamed of seeing dolphins up close in the wild? Now’s your chance! Three Brothers Boards is offering a two-person Dolphin Tour for an unforgettable adventure. Afterward, unwind and refuel with $10 off your meal at Outback Steakhouse—because every great day deserves a delicious ending. This experience, valued at $140, has been generously donated by Three Brothers Boards and Outback Steakhouse.

2 person Dolphin tour and $10 off Outback Steakhouse #2 item
2 person Dolphin tour and $10 off Outback Steakhouse #2
$50

Starting bid

Ever dreamed of seeing dolphins up close in the wild? Now’s your chance! Three Brothers Boards is offering a two-person Dolphin Tour for an unforgettable adventure. Afterward, unwind and refuel with $10 off your meal at Outback Steakhouse—because every great day deserves a delicious ending. This experience, valued at $140, has been generously donated by Three Brothers Boards and Outback Steakhouse.

Tee Off & Wing It item
Tee Off & Wing It
$40

Starting bid

Kick off the fun with 6 rounds of mini golf at Tiki Adventure Zone, then head over to Buffalo Wild Wings to refuel with a $50 gift card—because nothing pairs better with friendly competition than great food! This experience, valued at $110, has been generously donated by Tiki Adventure Zone and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Autum Harvest Servin Set Tupperware item
Autum Harvest Servin Set Tupperware
$40

Starting bid

Tired of losing your Tupperware? We’ve got you covered with a complete serving set that includes 4 tumblers with lids, 4 luncheon plates, 1 pitcher, and 6 serving/storage bowls in various sizes—everything you need to keep your kitchen organized and stylish. This set is valued at $130. Generously donated by Christina Hehre. Contact her today for your Tupperware needs. 386-562-8120.

https://my.tupperware.com/christinahehre

Swing & Savor item
Swing & Savor
$15

Starting bid

Whether you’re an experienced golfer looking to sharpen your skills with a pro instructor or eager to explore a new hobby, Inlet Golf Range has you covered. Enjoy a 1-hour golf clinic with a professional instructor on any Saturday of your choice between 10 AM and 11 AM. Then, treat yourself to a Bloomin’ Onion with $10 off your meal at Outback Steakhouse. Please note: The Golf Clinic must be used by 10/31/2025!

The Ultimate Rejuvenation Bundle item
The Ultimate Rejuvenation Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Take $50 off any 60- or 90-minute massage, or experience a 30-minute RAPID NeuroFascial Reset treatment to get your body feeling its best. Then, keep the relaxation going at home with a soothing body scrub, CBD cream for those stubborn aches and pains, and a cool shirt so you can rep Restore & Rejuvenate in style—because feeling good should last long after the session ends.

Generously donated by: Restore & Rejuvenate

Craft & Create with The Salty Mermaid item
Craft & Create with The Salty Mermaid
$15

Starting bid

Join The Salty Mermaid for one free art class (a $50 value)! With weekly classes led by 9 talented and friendly instructors, you’ll have the chance to explore everything from watercolor painting and gemstone jewelry to hand-painted wine glasses. No matter your skill level, there’s something fun and inspiring waiting for you! Generously donated by The Salty Mermaid

Glow On with The Spa at Riverview item
Glow On with The Spa at Riverview
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a $20 gift certificate toward any spa service of your choice at The Spa at Riverview. To help you keep that spa-day glow going, they’ve also included a selection of luxurious lotions and oils—perfect for keeping your body feeling refreshed, nourished, and in tip-top shape.

Generously donated by: The Spa at Riverview

Seaside Staycation at The Shores item
Seaside Staycation at The Shores
$225

Starting bid

Have you ever wanted to enjoy a staycation right here in Daytona Beach? The beautiful Shores Resort & Spa is offering a 3-night stay plus one complimentary breakfast for two at Azure, their oceanfront restaurant. Azure serves up delicious coastal-inspired fare with stunning views of the Atlantic and their beachfront pool deck—making this the perfect local escape when life won’t let you travel far. Generously donated by The Shores Resort and Spa.

Tortugas Grand Slam item
Tortugas Grand Slam
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable night at the ballpark with four general admission tickets to see the Daytona Tortugas, our beloved hometown team! Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the game, this package offers the perfect chance to enjoy America's favorite pastime at beautiful Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

This basket also includes a bundle of official Tortugas merchandise, so you can show your team spirit in style! Generously donated by the Daytona Tortugas! Over a $75 value.

Inked up item
Inked up
$60

Starting bid

Get inked by a true talent in the tattoo world! Cody Sharpz of Port Orange Tattoo has generously donated a $150 gift card toward your next tattoo. Known for his incredible artistry, precision, and custom designs, Cody’s work speaks for itself. Whether you're planning your first piece or adding to your collection, this gift card is your ticket to a one-of-a-kind creation by a trusted local artist.

Riviera County Club item
Riviera County Club
$25

Starting bid

Don't miss out on the perfect opportunity for 2 - twosome at Riviera County Club. Generously donated by Riveria Country Club.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!