Casino Night Silent Auction

Set in a Chicago recording studio in 1927, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom follows legendary blues singer Ma Rainey and her band as they gather to record her latest tracks. Tensions simmer between the musicians—especially the ambitious, hot-headed trumpeter Levee—and the white producers who are eager to profit from Black music while exerting control over the artists. As Ma battles to protect her dignity and artistic power, Levee struggles against the limitations placed on his dreams, leading to explosive conflict. With sharp humor, searing drama, and unforgettable music, the show explores exploitation, ambition, racism, and the cost of chasing respect in a world determined to withhold it.