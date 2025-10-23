Casino Night Silent Auction

514 56th St, Kenosha, WI 53140, USA
Win four Kenosha Kingfish tickets plus team hats and enjoy an unforgettable day of summer baseball fun. Cheer on the home team, soak up the stadium atmosphere, and take home stylish Kingfish hats as the perfect souvenir.
Swimtastic swim lessons plus swim gear and give the gift of confidence, fun, and skill in the water. Perfect for kids (or adults!) looking to improve their swimming, this package includes expert instruction and all the essentials to dive right in.
Bid on a Cooper’s Hawk wine tasting for four, complete with a picnic basket and enjoy an afternoon of exquisite wines paired with a delightful outdoor experience. Perfect for friends, family, or a romantic outing, this package offers a taste of elegance, relaxation, and unforgettable memories. Raise your bid and toast to a truly special day!
Bid on four tickets to the iconic Field Museum and unlock a day of adventure through ancient civilizations, dazzling gems, towering dinosaurs, and unforgettable natural wonders. Whether you’re exploring with family or planning the perfect Chicago day trip, these tickets offer an immersive experience for curious minds of all ages.
Bid on two tickets to the Milwaukee Ballet and treat yourself to a night of breathtaking artistry, soaring music, and world-class dance. Whether it’s a romantic date night or a special cultural outing, the Milwaukee Ballet delivers unforgettable performances that captivate and inspire.
Bid on two tickets to the renowned Florentine Opera and immerse yourself in a night of soaring voices, dramatic storytelling, and stunning musical artistry. From grand classics to bold contemporary works, the Florentine Opera brings world-class performance to Milwaukee’s stage.
This basket, graciously donated by Visit Kenosha, contains goodies and gift cards from your favorite local businesses! Basket includes:
Bid on a beautiful Kendra Scott necklace, featuring the brand’s signature mix of bold color, eye-catching stonework, and effortlessly feminine design.
Bid on two six-week sessions at Miss Pole and discover a workout that’s empowering, fun, and fiercely confidence-boosting. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to level up your skills, Miss Pole’s expert instructors make every class welcoming, supportive, and an absolute blast.
Bid on two passes to Road America and experience one of the nation’s premier racing destinations up close. From roaring engines to heart-pounding action, Road America delivers excitement you can feel in your chest. Perfect for motorsport fans or anyone craving an unforgettable day of adrenaline and outdoor fun—rev up your bid and take home the thrill!
Bid on four tickets to a Wisconsin Timber Rattlers game plus a $50 Kwik Trip gift card for the ultimate baseball outing. Cheer on the team, enjoy stadium snacks, and make lasting memories with friends or family.
Bid on two 2-day Adventure Rock passes and experience endless indoor climbing fun. Perfect for thrill-seekers and beginners alike, these passes give you the chance to challenge yourself, build strength, and have a blast scaling walls of all levels.
Win 2 tickets to Goodman Theater’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Set in a Chicago recording studio in 1927, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom follows legendary blues singer Ma Rainey and her band as they gather to record her latest tracks. Tensions simmer between the musicians—especially the ambitious, hot-headed trumpeter Levee—and the white producers who are eager to profit from Black music while exerting control over the artists. As Ma battles to protect her dignity and artistic power, Levee struggles against the limitations placed on his dreams, leading to explosive conflict. With sharp humor, searing drama, and unforgettable music, the show explores exploitation, ambition, racism, and the cost of chasing respect in a world determined to withhold it.
Bid on a signed Chicago Cubs photo of pitcher Jameson Taillon—a perfect addition to any sports lover’s collection. This authenticated piece celebrates one of the Cubs’ standout talents and makes an eye-catching display for your home, office, or fan cave. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Cubs history—swing for the fences and place your bid!
Bid on a $150 Gorjana Jewelry Gift Card and treat yourself to timeless, California-inspired pieces that elevate any outfit.
Bid on a 2024 signed Green Bay Packers football, a must-have for any die-hard fan or collector. Showcasing the signature of one of this year’s standout players, this authentic piece captures the spirit and excitement of Packers football. Perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave—score big and make this iconic memorabilia yours!
Bid on a signed Minnesota Twins photo of pitcher Bailey Ober, a must-have collectible for any baseball enthusiast. Celebrate Ober’s talent and dedication with this authentic, autographed photo.
Bid on a Lake Geneva Adventures Zipline Pass and experience the thrill of gliding high above stunning Wisconsin landscapes. Perfect for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike, this pass promises an unforgettable day of excitement, breathtaking views, and pure adrenaline.
