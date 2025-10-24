Casino Night Silent Auction

FMV $196





Meadowlark Golf Club (Huntington Beach, CA) Greens fees, carts, range balls (Four players) Valid Monday - Friday Anytime. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays after 12pm





Experience inspiring golf in a pristine and natural environment. Meadowlark Golf Club's beautiful par-70, 5,609-yard championship golf course was designed by noted golf course architect in the old style, leaving the terrain completely natural. Large stands of mature trees frame gently rolling Bermuda and kikuyu fairways and manicured undulating greens, with a variety of picturesque water features, unique bunkering and indigenous flora and fauna creating both strategic diversity and a stunning backdrop for golf. While challenging for scratch golfers, the course features multiple tees on each hole, enabling golfers of all ages and abilities an opportunity to enjoy this must-play Southern California golf gem. Complementing the course is an expansive golf practice facility including a 35-station, night-lit driving range and a short game area