Casino Night Silent Auction

FMV $500
$500 Voucher for Christmas Light Installation
FMV $120
1 Free Month Unlimited Cold Plunge/Infrared Sauna at Vitality Fitness
FMV $120
FMV $425
Private Group 90 Minute Yoga Session
(Up to 10 participants)
FMV $450
Includes:
5 Semi-Private Training Sessions
InBody Body Scan
RECOUP T-shirt
Millecor 2lbs. Protein
RECOUP Shaker-Cup
Liquid IV Electrolytes
FMV $195
1 Annual HB City Beach Parking Pass
FMV $499
1 Day Training (8 hours total)
*Hazard Recognition
*Speed Management
*Space Management
*Controlled Skid Pad
FMV $196
Meadowlark Golf Club (Huntington Beach, CA) Greens fees, carts, range balls (Four players) Valid Monday - Friday Anytime. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays after 12pm
Experience inspiring golf in a pristine and natural environment. Meadowlark Golf Club's beautiful par-70, 5,609-yard championship golf course was designed by noted golf course architect in the old style, leaving the terrain completely natural. Large stands of mature trees frame gently rolling Bermuda and kikuyu fairways and manicured undulating greens, with a variety of picturesque water features, unique bunkering and indigenous flora and fauna creating both strategic diversity and a stunning backdrop for golf. While challenging for scratch golfers, the course features multiple tees on each hole, enabling golfers of all ages and abilities an opportunity to enjoy this must-play Southern California golf gem. Complementing the course is an expansive golf practice facility including a 35-station, night-lit driving range and a short game area
FMV $75
4 Dinner Buffet and Beverage Admission Passes
FMV $155
Labubu Themed Basket
Includes:
Titan Backpack Cooler
Labubu Stanley
Hairy Fuggler Monster
Mini Faux Labubu Keychain
Pocky Stix
