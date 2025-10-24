eventClosed

Casino Night Silent Auction

Kirby's Christmas Lights Installation item
Kirby's Christmas Lights Installation item
Kirby's Christmas Lights Installation
$200

FMV $500


$500 Voucher for Christmas Light Installation

Vitality Fitness item
Vitality Fitness item
Vitality Fitness
$50

FMV $120


1 Free Month Unlimited Cold Plunge/Infrared Sauna at Vitality Fitness


https://vitalityfitnessoc.com/

Yoga with Jacque item
Yoga with Jacque item
Yoga with Jacque
$170

FMV $425


Private Group 90 Minute Yoga Session

(Up to 10 participants)

Recoup Personal Training item
Recoup Personal Training
$180

FMV $450


Includes:

5 Semi-Private Training Sessions

InBody Body Scan

RECOUP T-shirt

Millecor 2lbs. Protein

RECOUP Shaker-Cup

Liquid IV Electrolytes



https://recouppersonaltraining.com/

HB City Annual Beach Parking Pass item
HB City Annual Beach Parking Pass
$80

FMV $195


1 Annual HB City Beach Parking Pass

TRTS Online Prep Course item
TRTS Online Prep Course
$40

FMV $89


Driver Education Only (Online Course)


www.teenroadtosafety.com

TRTS Advanced Driving Course item
TRTS Advanced Driving Course
$200

FMV $499


1 Day Training (8 hours total)

*Hazard Recognition

*Speed Management

*Space Management

*Controlled Skid Pad


www.teenroadtosafety.com

Meadowlark Golf Club Foursome item
Meadowlark Golf Club Foursome
$100

FMV $196


Meadowlark Golf Club (Huntington Beach, CA) Greens fees, carts, range balls (Four players) Valid Monday - Friday Anytime. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays after 12pm


Experience inspiring golf in a pristine and natural environment. Meadowlark Golf Club's beautiful par-70, 5,609-yard championship golf course was designed by noted golf course architect in the old style, leaving the terrain completely natural. Large stands of mature trees frame gently rolling Bermuda and kikuyu fairways and manicured undulating greens, with a variety of picturesque water features, unique bunkering and indigenous flora and fauna creating both strategic diversity and a stunning backdrop for golf. While challenging for scratch golfers, the course features multiple tees on each hole, enabling golfers of all ages and abilities an opportunity to enjoy this must-play Southern California golf gem. Complementing the course is an expansive golf practice facility including a 35-station, night-lit driving range and a short game area

John's Incredible Pizza Co. item
John's Incredible Pizza Co.
$30

FMV $75


4 Dinner Buffet and Beverage Admission Passes

Labubu Basket item
Labubu Basket
$60

FMV $155


Labubu Themed Basket


Includes:

Titan Backpack Cooler

Labubu Stanley

Hairy Fuggler Monster

Mini Faux Labubu Keychain

Pocky Stix

