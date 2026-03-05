Casino Night Silent Auction

The perfect blend of laughter and great wine—enjoy a night out at top Chicago comedy venues and bring the experience home with curated tastings for you and your friends.





Included:

6 tickets to Zanie’s Comedy Club (Chicago or Rosemont)

4 tickets to iO Theater

Wine tasting for 6 from Vin Wine

5 bottle live or virtual tasting for 14-18 guests with a private wine advisor from Wines for Humanity

Total Value: $619 The perfect mix of entertainment and hosting for a memorable night in or out!







