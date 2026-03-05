Namaste Charter School Inc
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Namaste Charter School Inc

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Casino Night Silent Auction

Frontera Fiesta for Four item
Frontera Fiesta for Four
$200

Starting bid

Gather your crew for an unforgettable dining experience with a dinner for four at Frontera, paired with a signed cookbook to bring the flavors home. Enjoy bold, authentic cuisine in a vibrant setting—perfect for a night out or special celebration. (Tax, tip, and alcohol not included.)


Total Value: ~$400

Taste of Chicago: Food & Drink Experience item
Taste of Chicago: Food & Drink Experience item
Taste of Chicago: Food & Drink Experience item
Taste of Chicago: Food & Drink Experience
$300

Starting bid

Description:
Indulge in the rich flavors of Chicago with this curated food and drink package, perfect for exploring some of the city’s most beloved spots. Whether you're dining out, grabbing brunch, or discovering new neighborhoods, this bundle offers a little something for every craving.

Included:

  • Chicago Food & City Tours – $100 gift card
  • Barcocina – $50 gift card
  • Homeslice – $50 gift card
  • Lou Malnati’s – $25 gift card
  • Swift and Sons – $100 gift card
  • Wildberry Pancakes – $25 gift card
  • Southport Betty’s – $100 gift card
  • Hide + Seek – $200 gift card
  • Lettuce Entertain You – $100 gift card

Total Value: $850


A perfect opportunity to eat your way through Chicago—bid now and bring your appetite!

Chicago Staycation: Luxe Night Out item
Chicago Staycation: Luxe Night Out
$450

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect Chicago escape without leaving the city. This elevated staycation package blends comfort, culture, and a touch of indulgence—ideal for a night out or a memorable mini getaway.


Included:

  • One-night stay in a King Deluxe guest room at L7 by Lotte Hotel*
  • Lettuce Entertain You – $100 gift card
  • The Prisoner Wine – $45 value
  • Field Museum – 4 admission passes

Total Value: $524

*hotel stay not valid on NYE, Valentine's Day, or other blackout periods; sales tax not included

Wine & Comedy with Friends item
Wine & Comedy with Friends
$300

Starting bid

The perfect blend of laughter and great wine—enjoy a night out at top Chicago comedy venues and bring the experience home with curated tastings for you and your friends.


Included:

  • 6 tickets to Zanie’s Comedy Club (Chicago or Rosemont)
  • 4 tickets to iO Theater
  • Wine tasting for 6 from Vin Wine
  • 5 bottle live or virtual tasting for 14-18 guests with a private wine advisor from Wines for Humanity

Total Value: $619 The perfect mix of entertainment and hosting for a memorable night in or out!



Chicago Strength Studio Package item
Chicago Strength Studio Package item
Chicago Strength Studio Package item
Chicago Strength Studio Package
$250

Starting bid

Train with some of Chicago’s top fitness studios through this strength-focused package designed to challenge and energize. With a range of classes - including some you can share with a friend - this bundle offers variety, accountability, and serious motivation.

Included:

  • Crosstown Fitness — (2) One-Month for You + a Friend Certificates
  • Train Moment — 1 Month Unlimited Training
  • Body High Fitness — 10 Class Pack

Total Value: $1,399


Perfect for the bidder who loves a studio workout and wants to build strength, stamina, and momentum.

Total Fitness: Cardio & Gym Package item
Total Fitness: Cardio & Gym Package
$200

Starting bid

Jumpstart your wellness routine with a package designed to keep you moving. From high-energy cycling to full gym access, this bundle is perfect for anyone looking to build endurance, stay consistent, and enjoy a strong fitness reset.


Included:

  • Spynergy — 1 Month Unlimited Pass
  • Chicago Athletic Clubs — 2-Month All-Access Pass

Total Value: $330

A great package for anyone ready to ride, train, and make fitness a priority.

Glow Up in Chicago: The Ultimate Self-Care Experience item
Glow Up in Chicago: The Ultimate Self-Care Experience item
Glow Up in Chicago: The Ultimate Self-Care Experience
$150

Starting bid

Step into a day of restoration, radiance, and intentional care. This curated self-care package offers the perfect blend of personalized beauty services and a shared wellness experience—ideal for treating yourself or gathering with friends for a rejuvenating reset.


Included:

  • All Eyes on Me Beauty – $270 voucher for a range of services
  • Scratch Goods – Mask Bar experience for 6 guests
  • Claudia Your Esthetician – $150 service

Total Value: $930

Pour into yourself—and your people—with this elevated self-care experience. Bid now and embrace your glow.

Chicago Yoga Flow: Mind, Body & Balance item
Chicago Yoga Flow: Mind, Body & Balance
$300

Starting bid

Find your flow and deepen your practice with this all-access yoga package featuring some of Chicago’s most loved studios. Whether you’re building strength, seeking stillness, or exploring new spaces, this experience offers the perfect blend of movement and mindfulness.


Included:

  • Ritual Hot Yoga Lakeview – 10-Day Unlimited Yoga
  • Zen Yoga – One Month Unlimited Classes
  • Half Moon Yoga – 5-Class Pack
  • Ahimsa Yoga – 2 Weeks of Classes
  • The Space Between – 5-Class Package
  • Yoga Mat

Total Value: $690


Reset, recharge, and reconnect—bid now for your ultimate yoga journey.

Milwaukee Weekend Trio: Stay, Sip & Explore item
Milwaukee Weekend Trio: Stay, Sip & Explore item
Milwaukee Weekend Trio: Stay, Sip & Explore
$350

Starting bid

Plan the ultimate Milwaukee escape with this flexible getaway package featuring multiple hotel stays and a taste of the city’s food scene. Whether you spread the nights out or plan back-to-back visits, this experience offers the perfect mix of comfort, exploration, and local flavor.

Included:

  • One-night stay – Residence Inn by Marriott Milwaukee Downtown
  • One-night stay – Drury Hotel Milwaukee
  • One-night stay – Hyatt Regency Milwaukee
  • Milwaukee Food Tours – $100 gift card
  • Red Lion Pub – $25 Gift card

Total Value: $705

Three chances to get away, dine, and explore—bid now and experience Milwaukee your way.

St. Joe Beach Getaway: Lakeside Retreat item
St. Joe Beach Getaway: Lakeside Retreat item
St. Joe Beach Getaway: Lakeside Retreat
$200

Starting bid

Escape to the shores of Lake Michigan with a relaxing weekend in St. Joseph. This charming getaway combines a cozy stay with local dining, perfect for unwinding by the water and enjoying a slower pace.

Included:

  • Boulevard Inn – One-night stay in a Park View Suite (advanced reservations required; blackout dates apply; not valid for gratuity or alcohol)
  • Silver Beach Pizza – (2) $25 gift cards

Total Value: $300


Soak in lakeside views, good food, and a peaceful escape—bid now for your St. Joe getaway.

Sweat & Treat item
Sweat & Treat item
Sweat & Treat
$100

Starting bid

Break a sweat, then treat yourself. This fun and energizing package pairs an iconic high-intensity workout with a well-earned bite—perfect for balancing fitness and indulgence.

Included:

  • Barry’s – 5-Class Pack
  • Shake Shack – $50 gift card

Total Value: $210

Work hard, then reward yourself

Madison Weekend Escape: Stay & Explore item
Madison Weekend Escape: Stay & Explore
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a charming getaway in Madison with the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. From a cozy boutique hotel stay to time on the water, this package offers a refreshing escape filled with local flavor and scenic views.


Included:

  • Hotel Ruby Marie – One-night stay
  • Madison Boats – $50 gift card
  • Olbrich Botanical Gardens (12-month Garden Family membership)

Total Value: $310


Unplug, explore, and take in the beauty of Madison—bid now for a memorable weekend escape.

Lake Geneva Getaway: Relax & Explore item
Lake Geneva Getaway: Relax & Explore
$200

Starting bid

Escape the city and unwind with a charming weekend in Lake Geneva. This relaxing getaway blends lakeside views, scenic experiences, and peaceful moments in nature—perfect for a refreshing break just outside of Chicago.

Included:

  • Harbor Shores Hotel – One-night stay (blackout dates apply: June, July, August, Memorial Day, Labor Day)
  • Lake Geneva Cruise – Up to 2 tickets for a one-hour boat tour

Total Value: $219

A serene escape filled with beauty, nature, and relaxation—bid now for your perfect weekend away.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!