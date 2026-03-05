Casino Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Gather your crew for an unforgettable dining experience with a dinner for four at Frontera, paired with a signed cookbook to bring the flavors home. Enjoy bold, authentic cuisine in a vibrant setting—perfect for a night out or special celebration. (Tax, tip, and alcohol not included.)
Total Value: ~$400
Starting bid
Description:
Indulge in the rich flavors of Chicago with this curated food and drink package, perfect for exploring some of the city’s most beloved spots. Whether you're dining out, grabbing brunch, or discovering new neighborhoods, this bundle offers a little something for every craving.
Included:
Total Value: $850
A perfect opportunity to eat your way through Chicago—bid now and bring your appetite!
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect Chicago escape without leaving the city. This elevated staycation package blends comfort, culture, and a touch of indulgence—ideal for a night out or a memorable mini getaway.
Included:
Total Value: $524
*hotel stay not valid on NYE, Valentine's Day, or other blackout periods; sales tax not included
Starting bid
The perfect blend of laughter and great wine—enjoy a night out at top Chicago comedy venues and bring the experience home with curated tastings for you and your friends.
Included:
Total Value: $619 The perfect mix of entertainment and hosting for a memorable night in or out!
Starting bid
Train with some of Chicago’s top fitness studios through this strength-focused package designed to challenge and energize. With a range of classes - including some you can share with a friend - this bundle offers variety, accountability, and serious motivation.
Included:
Total Value: $1,399
Perfect for the bidder who loves a studio workout and wants to build strength, stamina, and momentum.
Starting bid
Jumpstart your wellness routine with a package designed to keep you moving. From high-energy cycling to full gym access, this bundle is perfect for anyone looking to build endurance, stay consistent, and enjoy a strong fitness reset.
Included:
Total Value: $330
A great package for anyone ready to ride, train, and make fitness a priority.
Starting bid
Step into a day of restoration, radiance, and intentional care. This curated self-care package offers the perfect blend of personalized beauty services and a shared wellness experience—ideal for treating yourself or gathering with friends for a rejuvenating reset.
Included:
Total Value: $930
Pour into yourself—and your people—with this elevated self-care experience. Bid now and embrace your glow.
Starting bid
Find your flow and deepen your practice with this all-access yoga package featuring some of Chicago’s most loved studios. Whether you’re building strength, seeking stillness, or exploring new spaces, this experience offers the perfect blend of movement and mindfulness.
Included:
Total Value: $690
Reset, recharge, and reconnect—bid now for your ultimate yoga journey.
Starting bid
Plan the ultimate Milwaukee escape with this flexible getaway package featuring multiple hotel stays and a taste of the city’s food scene. Whether you spread the nights out or plan back-to-back visits, this experience offers the perfect mix of comfort, exploration, and local flavor.
Included:
Total Value: $705
Three chances to get away, dine, and explore—bid now and experience Milwaukee your way.
Starting bid
Escape to the shores of Lake Michigan with a relaxing weekend in St. Joseph. This charming getaway combines a cozy stay with local dining, perfect for unwinding by the water and enjoying a slower pace.
Included:
Total Value: $300
Soak in lakeside views, good food, and a peaceful escape—bid now for your St. Joe getaway.
Starting bid
Break a sweat, then treat yourself. This fun and energizing package pairs an iconic high-intensity workout with a well-earned bite—perfect for balancing fitness and indulgence.
Included:
Total Value: $210
Work hard, then reward yourself
Starting bid
Enjoy a charming getaway in Madison with the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. From a cozy boutique hotel stay to time on the water, this package offers a refreshing escape filled with local flavor and scenic views.
Included:
Total Value: $310
Unplug, explore, and take in the beauty of Madison—bid now for a memorable weekend escape.
Starting bid
Escape the city and unwind with a charming weekend in Lake Geneva. This relaxing getaway blends lakeside views, scenic experiences, and peaceful moments in nature—perfect for a refreshing break just outside of Chicago.
Included:
Total Value: $219
A serene escape filled with beauty, nature, and relaxation—bid now for your perfect weekend away.
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