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DEAFBLIND AND DEAF DISABLED CHILDREN OF TOMORROW INC

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Casino Night - Silent Auction - DeafBlind and Deaf Disabled Children of Tomorrow

The Hackensack Huddle item
The Hackensack Huddle
$250

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $600.00


Score a round for 3 at the prestigious Hackensack Golf Club in Oradell! Your host is former SFDS Board member Tom Kelly. Experience a world-class Rees Jones restoration that combines Golden Age architecture with modern conditioning. Mutually agreed upon date.

A Dreamer's Cabin: The Alpine Escape item
A Dreamer's Cabin: The Alpine Escape
$400

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $1,200


Hamlin, PA – 3 Bedrooms • 4 Beds • 1.5 Baths


Escape to a tranquil and cozy cabin for a weekend in the woods. During the summer, relax at the nearby lakeside beach or sip hot cocoa on the enclosed outdoor porch. Beanbags, blankets, and mountain charm make this the perfect getaway.


To comply with booking policies, the primary guest/winning bidder must be 25 years or older.


Erté Artwork: Art Deco Elegance item
Erté Artwork: Art Deco Elegance
$750

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $2,500


Authentic & Embossed Serigraph – “Ingénue”


Own a remarkable piece of Art Deco history. This authentic Erté serigraph showcases exceptional craftsmanship and style. Professionally archival matted and custom framed. Certificate of Tirage included.


Chanel 1990s Purple Logo Printed Silk Scarf item
Chanel 1990s Purple Logo Printed Silk Scarf
$300

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $875.00


Chanel 1990s Purple Logo Printed Silk Scarf: Timeless Parisian Elegance


This beautiful silk scarf features the iconic Chanel logo in a striking purple print, making it a timeless statement piece for collectors and fashion lovers alike.

Interlude by AMOUAGE & Grey Goose item
Interlude by AMOUAGE & Grey Goose
$125

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $395.00


Interlude by AMOUAGE & Grey Goose: The Scent and Taste of Luxury


An indulgent pairing featuring Grey Goose Vodka 1.75L and Interlude by AMOUAGE (3.4 oz), a bold fragrance known for spicy, woody richness and refined luxury.

Leaderachi Vintage Brown Leather Messenger item
Leaderachi Vintage Brown Leather Messenger
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $60.00


Leaderachi Vintage Brown Leather Messenger: The Heritage Hunter


Crafted from premium hunter leather, this rugged messenger bag is designed to age beautifully while carrying daily essentials in style.


Piero Guidi Magic Circus Tote: The Whimsical Wanderer item
Piero Guidi Magic Circus Tote: The Whimsical Wanderer
$75

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $250.00


Piero Guidi Magic Circus Tote: The Whimsical Wanderer


This iconic Italian tote features the celebrated “Magic Circus” print. A luxurious and playful fashion statement.


Ted Baker “Berry Sundae” Tote: Playful Everyday Chic item
Ted Baker “Berry Sundae” Tote: Playful Everyday Chic
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $60.00


Ted Baker “Berry Sundae” Tote: Playful Everyday Chic


A stylish and versatile tote from Ted Baker featuring the “Berry Sundae”  design. This cheerful, fashion-forward bag blends practicality with signature Ted Baker charm—perfect for daily use, errands, or adding a pop of personality to any outfit.


Aberfeldy 12 Year Old with Golden Dram Box item
Aberfeldy 12 Year Old with Golden Dram Box
$75

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $240.00


Aberfeldy 12 Year Old with Golden Dram Box: The Golden Dram Experience


A rich, honeyed single malt presented in a striking collector’s metal gift box. Perfect for whisky lovers.


The Macallan 15 Year Old Fine Oak: The Triple Cask Treasure item
The Macallan 15 Year Old Fine Oak: The Triple Cask Treasure
$100

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $350.00


The Macallan 15 Year Old Fine Oak: The Triple Cask Treasure


Matured in bourbon and sherry oak casks, this 15-year-old Scotch is exceptionally smooth with notes of chocolate and orange.


Donated by Dr. Frank Laqua


Robert Graham RFID Trifold Wallet and Hennessy Cognac item
Robert Graham RFID Trifold Wallet and Hennessy Cognac
$35

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $128.00


Robert Graham RFID Trifold Wallet and Hennessy Cognac: Distinctive Everyday Luxury


This wallet features high-quality leather, contrast stitching, embossed branding, and built-in RFID protection for added security. A functional yet stylish everyday essential that blends practicality with standout design.


Wegmans Gift Card & Wine Bundle: Sip, Snack & Save item
Wegmans Gift Card & Wine Bundle: Sip, Snack & Save
$100

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $225.00


Wegmans Gift Card & Wine Bundle: Sip, Snack & Save


Includes a $200 Wegmans Gift Card plus a bottle of wine. Great for groceries, entertaining, or gifting.


Links London Friendship Bracelets (Set of 2) item
Links London Friendship Bracelets (Set of 2)
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $250.00


Links London Friendship Bracelets (Set of 2): Navy & Red Sterling Silver


A timeless set of Links of London friendship bracelets, crafted in sterling silver and Assay hallmarked for authenticity. This set includes one navy and silver bracelet and one red and silver bracelet, both presented in their original branded box. A meaningful and elegant pairing that symbolizes connection and style.

  • Sterling Silver, Assay Hallmarked
  • Includes Navy & Silver bracelet + Red & Silver bracelet
  • Original presentation box included
NY Rangers #73 Matt Rempe Autographed Photo item
NY Rangers #73 Matt Rempe Autographed Photo
$10

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $50.00


NY Rangers #73 Matt Rempe Autographed Photo: The Enforcer’s Edge


A true piece of Rangers history. Own a signed photo of fan-favorite rookie Matt Rempe, the hard-hitting forward who took the NHL by storm. A must-have collectible for devoted Blueshirts fans.


NY Knicks Stephon Marbury Autographed Photo item
NY Knicks Stephon Marbury Autographed Photo
$10

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $50.00


NY Knicks Stephon Marbury Autographed Photo: Starbury Nostalgia


Celebrate a memorable era of New York basketball with this signed photo of Knicks star Stephon Marbury. A standout collectible for Knicks fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts alike.


Bronx Bombers Bash for Four item
Bronx Bombers Bash for Four
$300

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $600.00


Bronx Bombers Bash for Four


Four tickets for a 2026 Yankees home game. Located in Section 212, Row 6; Seats 20–23. These  Main Level seats put you in a prime position to catch a home run ball. Whether it’s a rivalry matchup or a sunny afternoon at the stadium, this is the ultimate gift for any baseball fan. Game date to be determined between winner and donor.


Game choice is subject to donor's availability and excludes potential postseason play. Mutually agreed-upon date required.


Ultimate Islanders Experience at UBS Arena item
Ultimate Islanders Experience at UBS Arena
$400

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $900.00


Ultimate Islanders Experience at UBS Arena


Enjoy an incredible New York Islanders game with 4 tickets in Section 114 (mutually agreed upon date, no Rangers games). This package includes a parking pass and exclusive access to the Dime Club, featuring complimentary food and soft drinks throughout the game.

Casino Night Hobby Horse item
Casino Night Hobby Horse
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value: Priceless


Casino Night Hobby Horse 


Created by Mary Clare, friend of SFDS specially for Casino Night 2026


Take Me Out to the Ballgame:New York Mets Vs. Detroit Tigers item
Take Me Out to the Ballgame:New York Mets Vs. Detroit Tigers
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $40.00


Take Me Out to the Ballgame: New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers


Experience America’s favorite pastime with two (2) tickets to see the New York Mets take on the Detroit Tigers at the world-class Citi Field on Wednesday May 13, 2026. Section 405, Row 5, Seats 5 and 6 close to promenade concessions .

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!