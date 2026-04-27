Casino Night - Silent Auction - DeafBlind and Deaf Disabled Children of Tomorrow

Estimated Value: $1,200





Hamlin, PA – 3 Bedrooms • 4 Beds • 1.5 Baths





Escape to a tranquil and cozy cabin for a weekend in the woods. During the summer, relax at the nearby lakeside beach or sip hot cocoa on the enclosed outdoor porch. Beanbags, blankets, and mountain charm make this the perfect getaway.





To comply with booking policies, the primary guest/winning bidder must be 25 years or older.



