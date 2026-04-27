Casino Night - Silent Auction - DeafBlind and Deaf Disabled Children of Tomorrow

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $600.00
Score a round for 3 at the prestigious Hackensack Golf Club in Oradell! Your host is former SFDS Board member Tom Kelly. Experience a world-class Rees Jones restoration that combines Golden Age architecture with modern conditioning. Mutually agreed upon date.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $1,200
Hamlin, PA – 3 Bedrooms • 4 Beds • 1.5 Baths
Escape to a tranquil and cozy cabin for a weekend in the woods. During the summer, relax at the nearby lakeside beach or sip hot cocoa on the enclosed outdoor porch. Beanbags, blankets, and mountain charm make this the perfect getaway.
To comply with booking policies, the primary guest/winning bidder must be 25 years or older.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $2,500
Authentic & Embossed Serigraph – “Ingénue”
Own a remarkable piece of Art Deco history. This authentic Erté serigraph showcases exceptional craftsmanship and style. Professionally archival matted and custom framed. Certificate of Tirage included.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $875.00
Chanel 1990s Purple Logo Printed Silk Scarf: Timeless Parisian Elegance
This beautiful silk scarf features the iconic Chanel logo in a striking purple print, making it a timeless statement piece for collectors and fashion lovers alike.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $395.00
Interlude by AMOUAGE & Grey Goose: The Scent and Taste of Luxury
An indulgent pairing featuring Grey Goose Vodka 1.75L and Interlude by AMOUAGE (3.4 oz), a bold fragrance known for spicy, woody richness and refined luxury.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $60.00
Leaderachi Vintage Brown Leather Messenger: The Heritage Hunter
Crafted from premium hunter leather, this rugged messenger bag is designed to age beautifully while carrying daily essentials in style.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250.00
Piero Guidi Magic Circus Tote: The Whimsical Wanderer
This iconic Italian tote features the celebrated “Magic Circus” print. A luxurious and playful fashion statement.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $60.00
Ted Baker “Berry Sundae” Tote: Playful Everyday Chic
A stylish and versatile tote from Ted Baker featuring the “Berry Sundae” design. This cheerful, fashion-forward bag blends practicality with signature Ted Baker charm—perfect for daily use, errands, or adding a pop of personality to any outfit.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $240.00
Aberfeldy 12 Year Old with Golden Dram Box: The Golden Dram Experience
A rich, honeyed single malt presented in a striking collector’s metal gift box. Perfect for whisky lovers.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $350.00
The Macallan 15 Year Old Fine Oak: The Triple Cask Treasure
Matured in bourbon and sherry oak casks, this 15-year-old Scotch is exceptionally smooth with notes of chocolate and orange.
Donated by Dr. Frank Laqua
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $128.00
Robert Graham RFID Trifold Wallet and Hennessy Cognac: Distinctive Everyday Luxury
This wallet features high-quality leather, contrast stitching, embossed branding, and built-in RFID protection for added security. A functional yet stylish everyday essential that blends practicality with standout design.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $225.00
Wegmans Gift Card & Wine Bundle: Sip, Snack & Save
Includes a $200 Wegmans Gift Card plus a bottle of wine. Great for groceries, entertaining, or gifting.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250.00
Links London Friendship Bracelets (Set of 2): Navy & Red Sterling Silver
A timeless set of Links of London friendship bracelets, crafted in sterling silver and Assay hallmarked for authenticity. This set includes one navy and silver bracelet and one red and silver bracelet, both presented in their original branded box. A meaningful and elegant pairing that symbolizes connection and style.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $50.00
NY Rangers #73 Matt Rempe Autographed Photo: The Enforcer’s Edge
A true piece of Rangers history. Own a signed photo of fan-favorite rookie Matt Rempe, the hard-hitting forward who took the NHL by storm. A must-have collectible for devoted Blueshirts fans.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $50.00
NY Knicks Stephon Marbury Autographed Photo: Starbury Nostalgia
Celebrate a memorable era of New York basketball with this signed photo of Knicks star Stephon Marbury. A standout collectible for Knicks fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts alike.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $600.00
Bronx Bombers Bash for Four
Four tickets for a 2026 Yankees home game. Located in Section 212, Row 6; Seats 20–23. These Main Level seats put you in a prime position to catch a home run ball. Whether it’s a rivalry matchup or a sunny afternoon at the stadium, this is the ultimate gift for any baseball fan. Game date to be determined between winner and donor.
Game choice is subject to donor's availability and excludes potential postseason play. Mutually agreed-upon date required.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $900.00
Ultimate Islanders Experience at UBS Arena
Enjoy an incredible New York Islanders game with 4 tickets in Section 114 (mutually agreed upon date, no Rangers games). This package includes a parking pass and exclusive access to the Dime Club, featuring complimentary food and soft drinks throughout the game.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: Priceless
Casino Night Hobby Horse
Created by Mary Clare, friend of SFDS specially for Casino Night 2026
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $40.00
Take Me Out to the Ballgame: New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers
Experience America’s favorite pastime with two (2) tickets to see the New York Mets take on the Detroit Tigers at the world-class Citi Field on Wednesday May 13, 2026. Section 405, Row 5, Seats 5 and 6 close to promenade concessions .
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!