Casino Night Sponsor

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsor one or more of our gambling tables including blackjack, craps, and roulette. Sponsorship includes Admission for 6; table advertisement; social media recognition, and your logo on our sponsor banner.
Be the key sponsor for our fun photo booth at the event and receive signage at the photo booth with your logo, and social media recognition.
Champions League level sponsors will get a dedicated supporter banner with your logo that will hang at the event and at the soccer complex for the 2026 season, social media recognition and admission to the event for 10 people.
Premier League level sponsors will get your logo on our sponsorship banner, social media recognition and admission to the event for 4 people.
MLS League level sponsors will get your logo on our sponsorship banner and social media recognition and admission to the event for 2 people.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!