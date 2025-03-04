Texas Through Time

Hosted by

Texas Through Time

About this event

Add a donation for Texas Through Time

$

Sales closed

Casino Night Sponsorship

65 W Franklin St

Hillsboro, TX 76645, USA

DIAMOND SPONSORSHIP
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Includes 10 tickets with drink package for the gala (2 bar tickets per guest), $12,000 in casino chips, a bottle of French champagne with dinner, as well as business logo printed on a beautiful photo backdrop at the gala, priority business advertisement on our website, social media, thanked in the newspaper and in email blasts.
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Includes 5 tickets with drink package for the gala, $10,000 in casino chips, business logo printed on a beautiful photo backdrop at the gala, business advertisement on our website, social media, thanked in the newspaper and in email blasts.
GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes 2 tickets with drinks package, $3,000 in casino chips, business logo printed on a beautiful photo backdrop at the gala, business advertisement on our website, social media, thanked in the newspaper and in email blasts.
SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$250
Includes business advertisement on our website, social media, thanked in the newspaper and email blast, business logo printed on a beautiful photo backdrop at the gala. Does not include tickets to event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!