Casino Night Sponsorship

Includes 10 tickets with drink package for the gala (2 bar tickets per guest), $12,000 in casino chips, a bottle of French champagne with dinner, as well as business logo printed on a beautiful photo backdrop at the gala, priority business advertisement on our website, social media, thanked in the newspaper and in email blasts.
Includes 10 tickets with drink package for the gala (2 bar tickets per guest), $12,000 in casino chips, a bottle of French champagne with dinner, as well as business logo printed on a beautiful photo backdrop at the gala, priority business advertisement on our website, social media, thanked in the newspaper and in email blasts.
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Includes 5 tickets with drink package for the gala, $10,000 in casino chips, business logo printed on a beautiful photo backdrop at the gala, business advertisement on our website, social media, thanked in the newspaper and in email blasts.
Includes 5 tickets with drink package for the gala, $10,000 in casino chips, business logo printed on a beautiful photo backdrop at the gala, business advertisement on our website, social media, thanked in the newspaper and in email blasts.
GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes 2 tickets with drinks package, $3,000 in casino chips, business logo printed on a beautiful photo backdrop at the gala, business advertisement on our website, social media, thanked in the newspaper and in email blasts.
Includes 2 tickets with drinks package, $3,000 in casino chips, business logo printed on a beautiful photo backdrop at the gala, business advertisement on our website, social media, thanked in the newspaper and in email blasts.
SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$250
Includes business advertisement on our website, social media, thanked in the newspaper and email blast, business logo printed on a beautiful photo backdrop at the gala. Does not include tickets to event.
Includes business advertisement on our website, social media, thanked in the newspaper and email blast, business logo printed on a beautiful photo backdrop at the gala. Does not include tickets to event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!