Casino Night Sponsorships

Become a featured sponsor of Casino Night at the Grande Magnolia. As a Casino Table Sponsor, your business will be prominently displayed at one of the evening’s gaming tables, placing your brand at the center of the action while supporting survivors rebuilding their lives.





Deadline: Confirm by Feb 19 to be included in signage & promotions

Logo submission: [email protected] (PNG preferred)





🏆 PARTNER BENEFITS

• Branded signage displayed at a casino gaming table

• Business name listed on event sponsor board

• Social media sponsor spotlight

• Verbal recognition during event announcements

• 2 General Admission tickets

💜 IMPACT

Your sponsorship helps BuildHER provide post-crisis rehabilitation, stability, and long-term independence for survivors in our community.