Casino Night Sponsorships

Become a featured sponsor of Casino Night at the Grande Magnolia. As a Casino Table Sponsor, your business will be prominently displayed at one of the evening’s gaming tables, placing your brand at the center of the action while supporting survivors rebuilding their lives.
Deadline: Confirm by Feb 19 to be included in signage & promotions
Logo submission: [email protected] (PNG preferred)
• Branded signage displayed at a casino gaming table
• Business name listed on event sponsor board
• Social media sponsor spotlight
• Verbal recognition during event announcements
• 2 General Admission tickets
Your sponsorship helps BuildHER provide post-crisis rehabilitation, stability, and long-term independence for survivors in our community.
Elevate the evening for our VIP guests. As the VIP Experience Sponsor, your business will be recognized during the exclusive early-entry experience and associated with one of the most premium moments of Casino Night.
Deadline: Confirm by Feb 19 to be included in signage & promotions
Logo submission: [email protected] (PNG preferred)
• Logo displayed at VIP check-in area
• Business name listed on event sponsor board
• Social media sponsor spotlight
• Verbal recognition during VIP welcome moment
• 4 General Admission tickets
Helps BuildHER create meaningful experiences that connect community support to survivor success.
Support the live jazz experience that sets the tone for an elegant and memorable evening. As the Entertainment Sponsor, your business will be associated with the energy, ambiance, and celebration that bring Casino Night to life.
Deadline: Confirm by Feb 19 to be included in signage & promotions
Logo submission: [email protected] (PNG preferred)
• Logo displayed near the live music area
• Business name listed on event sponsor board
• Social media sponsor spotlight
• Verbal recognition during entertainment introduction
• 4 General Admission tickets
Helps BuildHER create uplifting community experiences that fund survivor rehabilitation and long-term independence.
Support the memories guests will take home. As the Photo Moment Partner, your business will be associated with the event’s photo experience — a fun, high-traffic area where attendees capture and share their Casino Night moments.
Deadline: Confirm by Feb 19 to be included in signage & promotions
Logo submission: [email protected] (PNG preferred)
• Logo displayed at the photo moment backdrop or signage area
• Business name listed on event sponsor board
• Social media sponsor spotlight
• Verbal recognition during event announcements
• 2 General Admission tickets
Helps BuildHER create positive, community-centered experiences that support survivors rebuilding safe and stable lives.
