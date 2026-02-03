Lindsay Locker Memorial Cheer Foundation
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Lindsay Locker Memorial Cheer Foundation

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Lindsay Locker Memorial Cheer Foundation

About this event

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Casino Royale Adult Prom Sponsorships

Royal Flush Sponsorship item
Royal Flush Sponsorship
$1,000

Free night stay night of event - 2 Admission tickets to event - Logo on table signage - Large logo on event banner - 100% Exposure, most prominent - Social media recognition - Verbal recognition at event

Full House Sponsorship item
Full House Sponsorship
$750

2 Admission tickets to event - Logo on table signage - Medium logo on event banner - 75% Exposure - Social media recognition - Verbal recognition at event

Straight Sponsorship item
Straight Sponsorship
$500

20 Raffle tickets for auction baskets - Logo on table signage - Small logo on event banner - 50% Exposure - Social media recognition - Verbal recognition at event

Three of a Kind Sponsorship item
Three of a Kind Sponsorship
$300

10 Raffle tickets for auction baskets - Logo on table signage - Mini logo on event banner - 25% Exposure - Social media recognition - Verbal recognition at event

Lucky Seven Sponsorship item
Lucky Seven Sponsorship
$150

5 Raffle tickets for auction baskets - Name listed on table signage - Name listed on event banner - Grouped social media recognition

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