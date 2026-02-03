Casino Royale Adult Prom Sponsorships

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About this event
Free night stay night of event - 2 Admission tickets to event - Logo on table signage - Large logo on event banner - 100% Exposure, most prominent - Social media recognition - Verbal recognition at event
2 Admission tickets to event - Logo on table signage - Medium logo on event banner - 75% Exposure - Social media recognition - Verbal recognition at event
20 Raffle tickets for auction baskets - Logo on table signage - Small logo on event banner - 50% Exposure - Social media recognition - Verbal recognition at event
10 Raffle tickets for auction baskets - Logo on table signage - Mini logo on event banner - 25% Exposure - Social media recognition - Verbal recognition at event
5 Raffle tickets for auction baskets - Name listed on table signage - Name listed on event banner - Grouped social media recognition
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