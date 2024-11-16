Casino Royale: Betting on a Brighter Future - Sponsorship Packages

This sponsorship package include: 10 beginners luck tickets (includes $300 worth of casino chips per ticket), a table reserved for you and your guests, sponsorship of 1 casino table of your choice with a sponsorship sign, i.e. “This Blackjack table is brought to you by _______”, an advertisement rotation slot on our video display, which will be played throughout the evening, a dedicated post on our social media page to thank your business for your sponsorship
Royal Flush Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This sponsorship package includes: 6 beginners luck tickets (includes $300 worth of casino chips per ticket), sponsorship of 1 casino table of your choice with a sponsorship sign, i.e. “This Blackjack table is brought to you by _______”, an advertisement rotation slot on our video display, which will be played throughout the evening, a post on our social media page to thank your business for your sponsorship along with other sponsors
Full House Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This sponsorship package includes: 2 beginners luck tickets (includes $300 worth of casino chips per ticket), sponsorship of 1 casino table of your choice with a sponsorship sign, i.e. “This Blackjack table is brought to you by _______”, your business name noted on a “thank you to our sponsors” slide of our video display, which will be playing throughout the the night
Item Donation Only
Free
We are seeking prize donations for raffle or auction at the event. You can donate an item(s) only or along with one of the above sponsorship package. Donation items must have a minimum $50 value. Your business name will be included beside the item “This item was donated by ____” as well as on a “thank you to prize donors” slide of our video display, which will be playing throughout the the night. By donating an item, you are entitled to $5 discount each for up to 2 tickets to the event (add tickets below).
Additional Ticket Purchase for Sponsors
$25
Additional "Beginners Luck" tickets can be purchased with one of the above sponsorship package if more tickets are needed. These tickets are offered at a $5 discount and each ticket comes with $300 worth of casino chips.
Add a donation for Lagrange Communities Youth Centers
$
