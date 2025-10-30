Sales closed

Casino Royale Fundraiser and Auction

Pick-up location

1244 Alexandria Dr, San Diego, CA 92107, USA

$100 Gift Card BK Printing item
$100 Gift Card BK Printing
$40

Starting bid

This Gift Card can be used on any services at BK Printing. Services include: Bindery and Finishing, Mailing, Graphic Design, Marketing, Book(let) Binding, Printing and Copying, Letterpress and more

4 tickets and 2 T-Shirts to the SD SEALS game item
4 tickets and 2 T-Shirts to the SD SEALS game
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun evening at the Seals game with your friends.

$200 Value

https://www.sealslax.com/

A framed print from Mary Carol Fitzgereld Fine Art item
A framed print from Mary Carol Fitzgereld Fine Art
$40

Starting bid

https://www.marycarolfitzgerald.com/wall-art-in-spaces


JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, THIS FRAMED ART OF THE CLIFFS WILL MAKE A BEAUTIFUL GIFT.

SD GYMNASTICS BIRTHDAY PARTY Package item
SD GYMNASTICS BIRTHDAY PARTY Package
$60

Starting bid

This is for "A Perfect 10" Birthday party for up to 10 guests at the SDG -Point Loma.

$350 Value

https://sdgymnastics.com/events/kids-parties/

Bar Method, 1 mo unlimited classes item
Bar Method, 1 mo unlimited classes
$40

Starting bid

$180 Value.

This is a transformational workout that is a blend of yoga, pilates, and strength training. It also makes a wonderful gift.

https://barmethod.com/locations/san-diego-point-loma/

The Bar Method is a calculated combination of strength training, cardio exercise, stretching, and barre work that keeps you constantly moving to maximize your time in the studio — and your results. No two classes are alike, and that variety is what makes real transformation happen.

G3 Kids - Parents Night Out item
G3 Kids - Parents Night Out
$30

Starting bid

Parents night out for 1 child (child must be potty trained).

https://g3kids.com/parents-night-out/

G3Kids, a children’s active learning center, teaches grit, grace and growth in confidence while maximizing brain stimulation through a kinaesthetic learning method; active bodies equal growing minds.

G3 Kids - 1 mo. of classes item
G3 Kids - 1 mo. of classes
$40

Starting bid

1 month of classes for 1 child at G3 Kids

https://libertystation.com/go/g3kids

$149 Value

G3Kids, a children’s active learning center, teaches grit, grace and growth in confidence while maximizing brain stimulation through a kinaesthetic learning method; active bodies equal growing minds.

G3 Kids - 1 week of camp package item
G3 Kids - 1 week of camp package
$50

Starting bid

Child must be potty trained. Child may enroll into our flip2learn drop off (9am-1pm) with possibility to extend to 3pm in exchange upon request, if they are not yet potty trained.

https://g3kids.com/camps/

$449 Value

G3Kids, a children’s active learning center, teaches grit, grace and growth in confidence while maximizing brain stimulation through a kinaesthetic learning method; active bodies equal growing minds.

Mr. Benjamin Cotillion item
Mr. Benjamin Cotillion
$40

Starting bid

Value $310

Mr. Benjamin Cotillion

This certificate entitles you to any year/season of Mr. Benjamin Cotillion.

www.mrbenjamins.com


6 single ride or play park passes for Belmont Park item
6 single ride or play park passes for Belmont Park
$25

Starting bid

Valid for the Historic Giant Dipper, as well as any other of their 13 other rides and/or 8 other attractions at the park.

Phils BBQ item
Phils BBQ
$40

Starting bid

This Gift basket contains 2 FRONT OF THE LINE PASSES, $50 gift card AND.....

1 bottle of BBQ sauce, 1 gooba dust/dry rub, 1 tshirt, 1 polo, 1 apron , 1 hat, 1 lanyard.

Apogee Piercing item
Apogee Piercing
$40

Starting bid

$150 credit towards a piercing.

SC Village Paintball Party Package item
SC Village Paintball Party Package
$75

Starting bid

Group paintball for 12 people. Gather your friends, gear up, and dive into a high-energy paintball battle where strategy meets pure fun.4 fields.

$500 value.

Monart School of Art item
Monart School of Art
$40

Starting bid

1 Month of art classes.

https://monartdrawing.com


MONART is MORE than just creating art! Monart is an educational drawing method developed through grant funding from Pepperdine University in 1979. Monart teaches your child fundamental drawing skills that last a lifetime, while helping them develop their focus, fine motor skill, hand-eye coordination, problem solving and self-confidence in a fun and non-competitive environment. With the MONART Drawing Method, your child will show clear progress over time and learn techniques they can use outside the classroom! The Monart method offers enough structure for growth and success, while allowing for freedom of expression and individuality in each student's work. Monart currently offers: -Summer Art Camps -Ongoing Art Classes at our Liberty Station Studio -After School Art Programs at Public & Private Schools -Daisy, Brownie & Girl Scouts Classes -Private Party Group Classes


Point Pilates 10 class package item
Point Pilates 10 class package
$50

Starting bid

10 class package

www.pointpilatessandiego.com

$265 Value

The Pilates Method not only challenges and improves strength, balance, endurance and flexibility in the physical body, it has an identical effect on the mental and emotional self, granting an individual more resilience amidst the stresses of modern life. Samantha is dedicated to creating a community that inspires connection through fun and engaging classes that bring joy to everyone that walks through the door.

Del Mar Thoroughbread Club item
Del Mar Thoroughbread Club
$50

Starting bid

This amazing package includes (4) Season Admission Passes to our 2026 Summer and Fall meets.

https://www.dmtc.com/

Liberty Station Orthodontics item
Liberty Station Orthodontics
$75

Starting bid

This certificate entitles the holder to $1000 towards a new orthodontic treatment case fee. One certificate per family. Not valid for patients currently in treatment.

Value $1000

Morterless Bricks Party Package item
Morterless Bricks Party Package
$50

Starting bid

Lego Brick day for 20 guests! Host a birthday party, or a classroom gathering!

https://mortarlessbricks1.wordpress.com/

Intercontinental Hotel item
Intercontinental Hotel
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy 1 night stay at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Some places show you the city. This one lets you feel it. Tucked between the marina and the skyline, InterContinental San Diego is where glass meets water, style meets spirit, and every detail is designed for the discerning traveler.

www.intercontinentalsandiego.com


XS/S Handmade embroidered jacket item
XS/S Handmade embroidered jacket
$40

Starting bid

Make a bold statement with this stunning handmade denim jacket featuring a vibrant embroidered design on the back. Crafted with care, each stitch tells a story of artistry and individuality — no two jackets are exactly alike.

The rich, colorful embroidery brings a burst of life to classic denim, making it the perfect piece to elevate any outfit. Whether paired with your favorite shorts for a casual look or layered over a dress for a night out, this jacket adds a unique, bohemian flair that stands out effortlessly.

  • Size: XS/S
  • Material: 100% denim with hand-embroidered detailing
  • Fit: Cropped, classic button-up style
  • Care: Spot clean or gentle hand wash recommended

🌸 A true wearable work of art — made for those who love to express their individuality through style.

SANDBOX VR Party Package item
SANDBOX VR Party Package
$75

Starting bid

Our socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues.

Groups of up to six friends transport into their own action movie, freely roaming the VR space as they enter exclusive virtual worlds and rely on each other to succeed in games specifically designed to be social experiences. Unique, active and social, Sandbox VR Is a perfect place for friends and family to get together, from friendly outings to birthday parties and group events.

$360 Value

Be Relentless Performance Training item
Be Relentless Performance Training
$75

Starting bid

(3) Personal Training Sessions

$400 Value

$50 gift card item
$50 gift card
$15

Starting bid

This is a $50 gift card that can be used towards their services. Makes for a great gift for families that have little ones.


What if there were a space that combined the quiet joy of a bookstore with the energy and creativity of a play space?

A place where kids could explore, parents could breathe, and stories lived in the little everyday moments. That little idea kept growing and growing… and eventually, it became this space.

Julian Experience item
Julian Experience
$75

Starting bid

4 Person Wine Tasting at

Volcan Mountain Winery

$50 Gift Card for

Heroes Restaurant

$100 Gift Certificate at

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures

(3) bottles of

Julian Hard Cider

(1) hoodie

(1) trucker hat

(2) Julian Hard Cider glasses

(1) a bottle opener

Chocolate Treats

Honey

Balsamic Vinegar

Setting Sun Dojo item
Setting Sun Dojo
$15

Starting bid

This includes a 1 month membership pass and a uniform.

https://www.obdojo.com/general-5

