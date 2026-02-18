Casino Royale GALA

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Food, 2 drink tickets, and entertainment.
$750-Table for 8, 2 drink tickets, placard
$1,000- Table for 8, 1 bottle prosecco, logo on flyers/social media
Table for 8, 2 drink tickets, high-traffic location near the Alcohol Pull and Silent Auction/Live Auction
Logo on all cocktail high-top table placards (located throughout venue, inside and outside).
$
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