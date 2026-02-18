Hinesville Rotary Club

Hosted by

Hinesville Rotary Club

About this event

Casino Royale GALA

1804 Islands Hwy

Midway, GA 31320, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Food, 2 drink tickets, and entertainment.

Riviera Lounge Sponsor
$750

$750-Table for 8, 2 drink tickets, placard

$1,000- Table for 8, 1 bottle prosecco, logo on flyers/social media

Royal Reserve Sponsor
$850

Table for 8, 2 drink tickets, high-traffic location near the Alcohol Pull and Silent Auction/Live Auction

Cocktail Circle Sponsor
$500

Logo on all cocktail high-top table placards (located throughout venue, inside and outside).

Add a donation for Hinesville Rotary Club

$

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